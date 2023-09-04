Hogwarts Legacy 2 reportedly in development already after game’s record-shattering success

After the monumental success of Hogwarts Legacy, it now appears that a sequel is on the way. An industry insider has reported development is now underway on Hogwarts Legacy 2.

Hogwarts Legacy hit store shelves in February 2023, allowing fans to live out their Harry Potter fantasies by becoming a Hogwarts student.

And now, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy fans will get another chance to head back to Hogwarts after respected industry insider “MyTimeToShineH” tweeted: “Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works.”

The news should come as no surprise to fans of the first game, especially considering the title’s record-breaking success.

The numbers speak for themselves. Hogwarts Legacy sold an astonishing 15 million copies and generated $1 billion in revenue. Within just the first two weeks of its launch in February 2023, the game had already sold 12 million of those copies.

This news comes in a year that has been nothing short of spectacular for the gaming industry. With the highly-anticipated Starfield set for full release on September 6 and the critically acclaimed Baldur’s Gate 3 and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which earned overwhelming praise, 2023 is shaping up to be a banner year. Yet, it was Hogwarts Legacy that set the pace, shattering records upon its February release.

While fans were hoping for additional DLC content, it seems that developers, expected to be Avalanche Software again, are now aiming higher with a sequel. The big question is what a sequel would entail. If players are to return for more years at Hogwarts, the game would likely need to introduce new activities and areas to keep the gameplay fresh and engaging.

Given the game’s record-breaking success and the current gaming landscape, a sequel seemed like a logical next step. However, Avalanche Software will likely need to bring something new to the table for returning players.