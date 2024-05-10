Twitch streamer PirateSoftware claims Sony “tricked” Helldivers 2 players in PSN controversy

Twitch streamer PirateSoftware says Sony “tricked” Helldivers 2’s community when resolving the PSN account linking controversy.

On May 3, Sony and developer Arrowhead announced playing Helldivers 2 on Steam would soon require PlayStation Network linking. This didn’t sit well with users, particularly those who reside in one of the 100-plus countries without PSN access.

An outcry made tangible by review bombing efforts resulted in Sony backtracking on May 5, meaning the account linking mandate would no longer enter into effect. However, issues still linger as the 177 countries where Steam delisted Helldivers 2 amid the drama have yet to see the game return.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt addressed the matter in a Discord post shared by Twitter user Helldivers Alerts. Pilestedt told fans, “I’m speaking to our partners at PlayStation and Valve and pushing for it to be undone. Getting the account linking took a herculean effort⁠ – but I won’t rest in my desire to have it available everywhere.”

Twitch streamer PirateSoftware has, thus, claimed Sony “tricked” the Helldivers 2 community. PirateSoftware argued that while players “declared victory” and returned the shooter to a positive review standing on Steam, “Sony [had done] something sinister in the background” by removing purchase options for Helldivers 2 in 177 countries without PSN access.

Community members rejected the notion because Helldivers 2’s Steam delisting and Sony’s PSN backtracking announcement occurred on separate days. “HD2 was pulled from those countries/territories before they walked back the PSN decision,” reads one such Twitter reply.

PirateSoftware dubbed this move a “one-two punch,” later pointing out in a subsequent tweet that only 30 hours separated the two actions. “Sony restricted sales at 22:00 UTC on May 4th and sent out the notice of walking back the PSN requirement at 04:00 UTC on May 6th,” the streamer explained.

Notably, it’s unclear if Sony or Steam-owner Valve made the delisting decision. But Pilestedt’s Discord comment notes both parties are critical to restoring the sequel to the storefront.