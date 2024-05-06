Helldivers 2 players urge community to change Steam reviews following PSN overturn

The Helldivers 2 community is urging players to adjust their negative Steam reviews, following their victory over the Sony PSN requirements.

Sony has backtracked on Helldivers 2’s mandatory PlayStation Network account linking requirements, which led to the game being delisted from Steam in 177 countries. This decision was ultimately made due to the mass review bombing from players on the Helldivers 2 Steam store page.

It wasn’t just Helldivers 2 that received flak, as the original Helldivers also got caught in the crossfire – a move which has “deeply saddened” Arrowhead’s CEO Johan Pilestedt. It was also revealed that Helldivers 2 devs had no “final say” in the PSN requirements.

As of writing, there are currently 248k mostly negative reviews on the Helldivers 2 Steam page aimed at the PSN controversy. However, now that the Helldivers 2 community has successfully managed to restore democracy to Super-Earth, the game’s community is urging players to clean up the store page.

Posting on the official Helldivers 2 Reddit page, moderators are now busy urging their community to adjust their negative reviews. The current pinned post, named Major Order: Operation Clean Up says:

“Helldivers, should you choose to accept this major order. Please consider reversing your Steam review. Arrowhead has worked very hard to make this game special, and you the player have shown both Sony and Arrowhead that your voice matters too.

Let us restore Helldivers 2 on Steam back to its formal glory. And let us restore this community back to normal. Please reverse any negative reviews you left for any other games that Arrowhead or Sony has worked on. Let’s do better as a community and not do that again.”

Now that the dust has settled on the PSN drama, hopefully, both Helldivers and Helldivers 2 reviews can return to their original glowing ratings.