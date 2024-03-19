New Helldivers 2 Major Order could signal arrival of “terrifying” new enemy

Helldivers 2 players are adamant that the new Major Order is leading up to a “terrifying” enemy arriving in the game.

The Helldivers 2 community fully believes that the new Major Order is going to lead to one of the new enemies emerging in the game.

There has been a lot of speculation on when certain predicted enemies will be coming to the game since its release.

Given how the devs are constantly using the game’s missions to influence the narrative, the player base firmly believes new targets are coming soon.

Helldivers 2 fans believe Major Order will bring new enemies

When the announcement for the new Major Order was announced, the Helldivers 2 players began to discuss not only how tough it would be, but also the implications of it.

They point to how tough the mission is, requiring two planets to be liberated in just over two days, while also being another order focused on Terminids.

These combine to cause them to suspect that the devs are building up to something: the appearance of new enemies.

“Nah, this is definitely how the new giant bugs that live underground come out.”

There has long been a theory that some kind of bug was waiting underneath the surface of the Terminid planets, and as we have seen new variations of the bugs make appearances, the community thinks they are going to be coming soon.

The Helldivers 2 base would love to see this happen, as one user explains: “I hope there is some new, surprise enemy they throw at us on these planets. No mention of it, just ‘go liberate this planet’ before discovering the surprise enemy.”

Of course, it isn’t a confirmation that this Major Order is going to bring the newest enemy to the game, but that isn’t stopping the players from preparing just in case.