Helldivers 2 boss denies existence of new flying bugs as they terrorize players

Helldivers 2’s lead dev has hilariously denied the emergence of terrifying new flying enemies even as players post footage.

Helldivers 2 players have been going through it recently in the galaxy-spanning struggle against the Terminids and Automatons. To make matters worse, fear-mongers in the ranks of the Federation have started spreading rumors that a new enemy reminiscent of Dune’s Sand Worms could be on the horizon.

More terrifying than enemies that may be coming to Helldivers 2 are the new enemies that are already here. Snuck into the most recent patch is a horrifying new breed of Terminid that flies.

In a hilarious post to X that is in keeping with the subtle roleplay that permeates all Helldivers 2 discourse, lead dev Johan Pilesdedt insisted that the ‘rumors’ of flying bugs were vicious lies spread by enemies of Managed Democracy.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve heard rumors of flying bugs in Helldivers2. I want to officially refute such preposterous claims. Everyone knows that “Bugs can’t fly,” Pilestedt explained in his best impersonation of a Super Earth citizen. “And I’m not alone in thinking this. The Ministry of Truth agrees that this is propaganda from bug sympathizers that want to brainwash good people.”

Article continues after ad

Helldivers 2 players have tried to disprove Pilestedt and the Ministry of Truth’s narrative by pointing out the flying Terminids on the game’s cover art. Pilestedt conveniently dismissed the refutations as “image manipulation by traitors”.

“Those could be anything. Probably just swamp gas reflecting off an eagle,” one Helldiver playing along with the joke said. “This is a true Patriot,” Pilestedt responded giving possibly the highest praise one could receive from the dev.

Article continues after ad

In case there’s any confusion at this point, there are certainly flying Terminids in Helldivers 2. Players have posted gameplay footage of the winged horrors in live combat.

The fact that these new enemies in Helldivers 2 weren’t detailed in any patch notes actually went over remarkably well with players.

The consensus seems to be that it adds a lot to the emergent meta-narrative of the game to have surprises like this. Pilestedt joining in the fun is an added bonus.