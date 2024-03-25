Helldivers 2 has a hilarious way to kill Bile Titans instantly

Helldivers 2 is filled with surprises and sometimes you end up stumbling upon them while dealing with hordes of enemies. One player has now managed to stumble upon a hilarious way to deal with Bile Titans.

Sharing their hilarious new discovery on the Helldiver’s 2 Reddit, one user revealed their battle with a Bile Titan. During their fight, a Shrieker – the new flying bug – emerged over the large creature. Naturally, the player took the Shrieker out. However, shortly after, the dead body of the Shrieker dropped onto the Bile Titan, killing it instantly, stunning the playerbase and the Helldiver who filmed it.

Article continues after ad

Bile Titans are one of the strongest enemies in the game. They belong to the Terminid faction and have the strength to wipe out an entire platoon single-handedly. So, one dying simply with the dead body of a Shrieker falling on it is quite interesting.

Naturally, several players joined in the conversation. One such user commented, “Shriekers>>>Thor’s hammer.” Another user chimed in, “I wonder how much mass one such Shrieker has and how strong it must be to overcome gravity.”

Article continues after ad

One of the players also mentioned, “That shrieker’s body must be made of pure tungsten or depleted uranium.” Finally, another stated, “Body collisions seem to be awfully broken.”

Article continues after ad

Based on the comments, it’s quite clear players found this event hilarious. However, this is probably a bug in the game, that or the Bile Titan must have been exceptionally weak, so it’s not worth using this as a surefire way to save your squad.