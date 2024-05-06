Helldivers 2 players celebrate their “real life Major Order” victory

Helldivers 2 players are celebrating Sony’s decision to not move forward with the disastrous account-linking decision, comparing their efforts to combat this change to how the game’s story works.

Helldivers 2 is a game where player actions and efforts matter; the game’s orders and story change depending on how people play in the previous week.

When the fans united to help campaign against the controversial decision requiring Steam players to link to a PSN account, the backtracking of that decision felt incredibly close to how the game works itself.

It didn’t take long for people to draw comparisons between this event and the way Helldivers 2’s mechanics work. As one person said in their Steam review: “No PSN Link! Victory for Super Earth!”

Of course, this isn’t a planned event that the devs wanted to use to progress the game’s story, but that isn’t stopping the fans from having fun with it. Since the game’s arrival, the community has always been happy to indulge in the role-playing that comes with the game’s over-the-top tone. This ordeal was just another way to demonstrate their dedication.

Some players are even wanting there to be some kind of mission in the game to commemorate this idea. A fan on the Helldivers 2 subreddit explained: “We need an actual defense mission of Super Earth in reference to this whole drama.”

With the recent teasing of a new cape coming to Helldivers 2, designed on the negative Steam review charts, it seems the devs are open to poking some fun at the ordeal, indeed mirroring the tone of the title.