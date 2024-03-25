Helldivers 2 Terminids get stealthy buff causing big trouble for democracy

On March 24, 2024, Helldivers 2 players noticed that Terminid missions were feeling much harder than they should. As it happens, developers have stealthily enhanced the difficulty of Terminid missions, and the fight for democracy is much more challenging than before.

The sudden spike in difficulty for Terminid missions was something that surprised several players, but one of them was able to figure out the reason. This user made a Reddit post with a screenshot that stated that Terminid spore counts have been increased and players are expected to face much more resistance from this faction.

Terminids are bug factions in Helldivers 2. In case you are wondering, Terminds are challenging, but not as much when compared to something like the Automatons. However, on March 24, 2024, the developers decided to increase the spawn rate of the Terminids making it much more difficult for the players to deal with it. Users were getting swarmed by Hunters, bombarded by Bile Spewers, and overrun by Charges, a lot more than before.

Several players joined this Reddit post in discussion as they all felt the spike in difficulty. One such user commented, “Spawn rates are crazy on Hellmire.” Another user chimed in, “It’s the 12 bile spewers roleplaying as automaton artillery units 500 meters away from the main fight that got triggered somehow.”

One user also stated, “My friend kept on trying to gaslight me into thinking all level 7 missions were that hard but I was like “No dude, these bugs feels like lvl 8″.” Finally, one of the users stated, “I was on Helldive, and I just couldn’t comprehend why there were so many chargers coming at me, this makes perfect sense now.”

Terminids are not that hard to deal with, but if they swarm you in numbers, that is a different story altogether. It is never fun if a dozen Bile Spewers bombard you from a distance It seems like the developers wanted to make sure players respect every faction in the game, including the bugs.