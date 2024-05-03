Helldivers 2 PC players required to have active PlayStation account to continue playing

In a new initiative from Sony and Arrowhead, Helldivers 2 PC players will now need an active PlayStation account if they wish to continue liberating the galaxy.

Helldivers 2 PC players will now be required to have an active PlayStation account to continue playing the game on Steam. This surprising move was announced on May 3, 2024, as part of a new security measure to help prevent “griefing” and “abuse” that can occur in live games.

Due to technical issues at the launch of Helldivers 2, Arrowhead allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional. However, as of May 6, 2024, all new Helldivers 2 players on Steam will be required to connect their Steam account to a PlayStation Network account.

Meanwhile, current players on Steam will see the mandatory login from May 30th and will be required to have linked a Steam and PlayStation Network account by June 4, 2024. Posting on the official Helldivers 2 Steam community page, Arrowhead explained why all players must own an active PlayStation Network account:

“Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games. This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behavior. It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal.”

PC players are unhappy with this decision, with many taking to Reddit and posting their dissatisfaction under the official X (Twitter) post. The main grievance is that PC players are growing tired of having to make secondary accounts just to play games – an area that gets worse when you combine this with all the different launchers.

However, this new feature is non-negotiable and all PC players will need to have a PlayStation account if they wish to continue playing on their Helldivers 2 account. If you’re unsure of how to set up a PlayStation account for Helldivers 2, then be sure to check out our guide here.

