Helldivers 2 sets new Steam record in review bomb reckoning

The Helldivers 2 review bombing continues to reach new heights, as the once beloved title has now become Steam’s most negatively reviewed game among all paid titles.

In early May, Helldivers 2 broke the internet with the announcement that it would require all players to have a PlayStation account to play the game. While it may not seem like a big deal for PlayStation gamers, Steam players weren’t having it and didn’t want to create PS accounts. And that’s without taking into account that many parts of the world can’t even make an account.

What has ensued since the announcement has been borderline chaos, as players worldwide have expressed widespread displeasure. Community managers have tried to calm players by claiming they’re on our side and that they don’t like these changes, either.

To voice displeasure, Steam players have review bombed the living liberty out of Helldivers 2. The negative reviews have worked wonders, as Helldivers 2 now sits amongst the top of the most negatively reviewed paid titles on the digital storefront.

With the top 3 titles, anyone can go in and leave a review due to their nature as free-to-play titles. Additionally, all of these games have been around for years. In a matter of days, Helldivers 2 is approaching their amount of negative reviews, and only those who bought the game can voice their complaints.

While the negative reviews have flooded in, Arrowhead’s CEO has spoken at length that the studio is working with Sony to discuss options.

“We are talking solutions with PlayStation, especially for non-PSN countries. Your voice has been heard, and I am doing everything I can to speak for the community – but I don’t have the final say,” Pilestedt said in an early morning Twitter/X post.

Helldivers 2’s journey since its arrival in February 2024 has been one for the books. For the title that once struggled to get players in to now becoming one of Steam’s most negatively reviewed titles is certainly a turn of events and a frustrating one for many around the world who just wanted to enjoy the game they bought.

