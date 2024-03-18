Helldivers 2 players defend their love of “big boom” Stratagem

The Helldivers 2 is explaining their love for a certain Stratagem in the game, and it’s really not that deep.

Helldivers 2 has a ton of Stratagems that players can use to call in to help level the battlefield in their favor.

Some of them, however, have become more beloved than others thanks to their damage and overall fun factor, like the Eagle 500kg Bomb.

The community is even giving their reasoning for their love of the 500kg and, truthfully, it’s really a simple explanation.

Helldivers 2 fans really just love explosions

A Helldivers 2 player started the conversation on the game’s subreddit after questioning why everyone is so in love with using the bomb, as they find it to be pretty subpar.

Article continues after ad

“It’s so inconsistent, it’s almost useless. Half of the time it completely misses its (moving) target and the other half it doesn’t kill it. I even saw multiple instances when it landed right on the back of a titan and didn’t even explode.”

Article continues after ad

The Helldivers 2 community did not take too kindly to this criticism, however, and they weren’t exactly thoughtful in giving their reasoning why:

“Big boom. Monkey brain happy.”

Beyond this joking – yet understandable – explanation, some users believe that the bomb does serve a strategic purpose if you use it right.

“With an upgrade, you can throw two bombs instead of one with a cooldown of two minutes. Feels pretty useful.”

Article continues after ad

Another person points to the fact that its refresh timer is much shorter than other Stratagems you can call in, meaning you can call several in during one mission.

According to some players, it is also an effective way to take out big enemies like Bile Titans quickly. It’s so effective that it “doesn’t have competition” at all for taking on these beasts.

This lone Helldivers 2 fan may not understand why, but it’s clear that the community loves their big explosions.