Helldivers 2 players believe intentionally failing won’t stop new enemies

A small contingent of the Helldivers 2 community is advocating for everyone to fail the new Major Order, and there are lot of fans who aren’t about it.

The Helldivers 2 community is facing the possibility of their actions leading to the creation of new enemies releasing in the game.

Because of this, there are some fans who are asking others to forego completing the new Major Order in an effort to stop these enemies from coming.

However, there are plenty more Helldivers 2 players that are against this idea, viewing these enemies as an inevitable addition.

Helldivers 2 fans against purposefully failing Major Order

After Helldivers 2 began to theorize that the use of chemicals in the new Termicide missions will cause mutated enemeis to appear, some fans believe everyone should hold off on completing these missions.

But this is not being well-received by many, as these opponents are speaking out against it on the game’s subreddit in a post that believes it’s a useless endeavor.

The argument is that the devs are going to release these new enemies no matter what, and if the Major Order fails, they will just find another narrative reason to put them in.

“I love that people actually think the developers would just scrap entire developed enemies and new mechanics if we fail a single major order.”

Many are arguing that because of this, it’s worth to get the War Medals as reward for completing the Major Order than not taking advantage of it.

One user points out how similar the entire story is to Dungeons & Dragons, with the devs serving as the DM of the game.

“Anyone who’s played D&D or some other role playing game knows that this is how it goes – plus, it’s a super creative way to introduce new content.”

Despite having some issues with how the game has been managed, the Helldivers 2 community has, largely, appreciated how the devs introduce new content to the game.