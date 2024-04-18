Helldivers 2 Mechs have been left broken after a recent update

The Mech in Helldivers 2 offers a unique and interesting way to play the game. However, it’s been left completely broken after a recent update.

Mech is a Stratagem in Helldivers 2 that becomes available at level 25, for 20,000 Requisition Slips. While it’s certainly a fun Stratagem to use, a recent update has deemed it inaccurate and almost useless.

Upon release, the Mech was extremely powerful. However, shortly after, there was an issue where the hitbox of the rockets would collide with the Mech itself, resulting in the rockets blowing up early.

To combat this, the developers made some fixes but ended up causing the rockets to become extremely inaccurate.

In its current state, the Mech needs quite a lot of work to become usable. The first is to make it accurate so that it can shoot at enemy targets without missing everything. Secondly, the gun depression needs to be fixed, so that players can point down the missile arm for more than 15 degrees.

Finally, the tool should take less damage against small firearms. Unless some major changes are introduced, it’s clear the Mech will only fall down the game’s meta. The Helldivers 2 community are echoing their frustrations on Reddit, proving just how unusable the Stratagem really is.

Currently, the developers have not mentioned anything about fixing the Mech, but thanks to regular updates and changes, we could see some alterations coming soon.