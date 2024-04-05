This Helldivers 2 maneuver extinguishes fire faster than stims

Fire damage in Helldivers 2 recently increased significantly, but one easy maneuver can quickly smother the flames.

The 01.000.200 patch for Helldivers 2 landed a few days ago, complete with weapon buffs, enemy nerfs, and more.

One bullet point in the patch notes promised a change that’s significantly altered how Divers engage with fire. The note reads, “Fire damage per tick increased by 50% (from all sources).” In other words, taking damage from any fire source now causes even more trouble on the battlefield.

Players are far from happy with the fire damage increase, yet one quick maneuver could stop a lot of Divers from melting away.

“The fire damage after the update is just stupid,” wrote a disgruntled Reddit user in a post with more than 4,000 upvotes.

That same person claimed that catching fire in Helldivers 2 now results in instant death with “no way to heal.” However, the last bit isn’t entirely true.

Stimming doesn’t always do the trick but, as several people noted in the thread, diving can quickly extinguish fire. One person explained, “Dive. Don’t stim, dive. Stim won’t save you as it doesn’t cancel the fire until the end of the animation. Diving IMMEDIATELY extinguishes the flame, at the beginning of the animation.”

Despite the diving trick, many still think the game needs a better way to resist the flamethrowers of big enemies like Hulks. Another person suggested, “We need some heavy armor with 50% fire damage resistance, immunity to hot planet stamina drain, and immunity to being set on fire.”

Because Helldivers 2 receives regular balance updates, Divers can only hope that another fire-centric adjustment is on the way.