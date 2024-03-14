Helldivers 2 Arc Thrower tactic turns players into walking electric menaces

A Helldivers 2 player shared a tactic that increases the Arc Thrower’s range and turns players into walking Tesla Coils.

Helldivers 2’s Cutting Edge Warbond is out now, packing new weapons, armor, and more. Notably, one armor addition – EX-03 Prototype 3 – boasts a passive that provides 95 percent resistance to arc damage.

This means players can now withstand, with minimal damage, their Arc Thrower-wielding teammates accidentally zapping them. One player on Reddit tested the armor’s resistance against Tesla Turrets. They happily reported: “You can walk past Tesla turrets without getting blown out of your boots.”

The Redditor discovered something else as well, a tactic that can double the range of the Arc Thrower.

Helldivers 2’s Arc Thrower is more electrifying with Warbond armor

A user named Frost_King907 shared a shocking “new knucklehead tactic” in the Helldivers 2 subreddit. The strategy demands that at least one player on a team wields the Arc Thrower, while others don the new electric resistance armor.

If done right, an Arc Thrower user, or Arc Gunner, can shoot their armor-clad buddies and jump arc damage to nearby enemies for electrifying chain kills.

The user explained the method as follows: “You can effectively double your arc gunner’s range, and [clear out a swarm of enemies] by letting him use you as a lightning rod.

“Yes, your teammate can now shoot you for insignificant damage, and jump the lightning to enemies around you, creating chain kills from your body and well beyond the ‘normal’ range of the Arc Thrower.”

This tactic also implies that Helldivers 2 fans can now safely create four-player Arc Thrower squads. And if everyone’s donning the lightning resistance armor, the enemies of Democracy are in for quite the shock.

Some wild examples of this method in action are bound to hit the web sooner or later.