Hearthstone update 24.0.3 patch notes: Buffs & nerfs for Hunter, Warlock, Warrior, more

Hearthstone update 24.0.3 patch notes are the first changes for the Murder at Castle Nathria expansion and include buffs to Warrior and Demon Hunter and tone down the power levels of Warlock and Hunter.

Murder at Castle Nathria has been out for over two weeks now, and Hearthstone players have quickly discovered which decks and archetypes are working and which are not.

The two classes that have enjoyed the most success so far are Warlock, with Imp-focused decks, and Hunter, with their new Wildseed cards that summon strong dormant minions.

Now, Blizzard has targeted these two classes with the expansion’s first update and has brought buffs to classes that have been struggling like Demon Hunter and Warrior.

Card Updates:

Celestial Alignment

Old: Set each player to 0 Mana Crystals. Set the cost of all cards in hands and decks to (1). → New: Set your Mana Crystals to 0. Set the cost of all cards in your hand and deck to (1).

Stag Spirit Wildseed

Old: Dormant for 3 turns. When this awakens, equip a 4/2 Greatbow.

→ New: Dormant for 3 turns. When this awakens, equip a 3/2 Greatbow.

Snowfall Guardian

Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health. Battlecry: Freeze all other minions. Gain +1/+1 for each Frozen minion.

→ New: 5 Attack, 5 Health. Battlecry: Freeze all other minions.

Vile Library

Old: Give a friendly minion +1/+1. Repeat for each Imp you control.

→ New: Give a minion +1/+1 for each Imp you control.

Kobold Illusionist

Old: [Costs 4]

→ New: [Costs 5]

Relic Vault

Old: [Costs 3]

→ New: [Costs 2]

Relic of Extinction

Old: [Costs 2]

→ New: [Costs 1]

Bibliomite

Old: 4 Attack, 4 Health

→ New: 5 Attack, 4 Health

Magnifying Glaive

Old: 2 Attack, 2 Durability

→ New: 3 Attack, 2 Durability

Abyssal Depths

Old: [Costs 4]

→ New: [Costs 3]

Battleworn Vanguard

Old: 2 Attack, 1 Health

→ New: 2 Attack, 2 Health

Irebound Brute

Old: [Costs 8]

→ New: [Costs 7]

Legendary Invitation (generated by The Countess)

Old: [Costs 3]

→ New: [Costs 2]

Stand Against Darkness

Old: [Costs 5]

→ New: [Costs 4]

Warhorse Trainer

Old: Your Silver Hand Recruits Have +1 Attack.

→ New: Your Silver Hand Recruits have +2 Attack and Taunt.

Promotion

Old: Give a Silver Hand Recruit +3/+3.

→ New: Give a Silver Hand Recruit +3/+3 and Taunt.

Edwin, Defias Kingpin

Old: [Costs 4] 4 Attack, 4 Health

→ New: [Costs 3] 3 Attack, 3 Health

Sprint

Old: [Costs 6]

→ New: [Costs 5]

Silverleaf Poison

Old: [Costs 2]

→ New: [Costs 1]

Halkias

Old: Deathrattle: If you control a Secret, store Halkias’ soul inside of it. It resummons Halkias when triggered.

→ New: Stealth. Deathrattle: Store Halkias’s soul inside of a friendly Secret. It resummons Halkias when triggered.

Sanguine Depths

Old: Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +1 Attack.

→ New: Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +2 Attack.

Imbued Axe

Old: After your hero attacks, give your damaged minions +1/+1. Infuse (3): +2/+2 instead.

→ New: After your hero attacks, give your damaged minions +1/+2. Infuse (2): +2/+2 instead.

Cruel Taskmaster

Old: 2 Attack, 2 Health

→ New: 2 Attack, 3 Health

Tidal Revenant

Old: Battlecry: Deal 5 damage. Gain 5 Armor.

→ New: Battlecry: Deal 5 damage. Gain 8 Armor.

Shield Shatter:

Old: Deal 4 damage to all minions. Costs (1) less for each Armor you have.

→ New: Deal 5 damage to all minions. Costs (1) less for each Armor you have.

Slam:

Old: [Costs 2]

→ New: [Costs 1]

Bash:

Old: [Costs 3]

→ New: [Costs 2]

Blizzard Entertainment Murder at Castle Nathria is Hearthstone’s latest expansion

Battleground Updates

Lich Baz’hial

Old: Take 2 damage and add a Gold coin to your hand.

→ New: Take 4 damage. Gain 2 Gold this turn only.

Guff Runetotem

Old: Give a friendly minion of each Tavern Tier +3/+2.

→ New: Give a friendly minion of each Tavern Tier +2/+2.

Deathwing

Old: Passive: Give ALL minions +2 Attack.

→ New: Passive: Give ALL minions +3 Attack.

Kael’thas Sunstrider

Old: Every third minion you buy gets +2/+2.

→ New: Every third minion you play gets +2/+2.

Elise Starseeker

Old: When you upgrade Bob’s Tavern get a ‘Recruitment Map’.

→ New: [Costs 1] Discover a minion from your Tavern Tier. Costs (1) more after each use.

Sneed

Old: Give a minion: “Deathrattle: Summon a random minion from a lower Tavern Tier.”

→ New: Give a minion: “Deathrattle: Summon a random minion from a Tavern Tier lower.”

Minion Changes

Lieutenant Garr and Grease Bot have been returned to the minion pool.

Grease Bot

Old: Divine Shield. After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, give it +3/+2 permanently.

→ New: After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, give it +2/+2 permanently.

Lil’ Rag

Old: [Tavern Tier 6]

→ New: [Tavern Tier 5]

Gentle Djinni

Old: Taunt. Deathrattle: Summon another random Elemental and add a copy of it to your hand.

→ New: Taunt. Deathrattle: Add another random Elemental to your hand and summon a copy of it.

Evolving Chromawing

Old: 1 Attack, 1 Health. After you upgrade your Tavern Tier, gain +1/+1 for each friendly Dragon.

→ New: 1 Attack, 4 Health. After you upgrade your Tavern Tier, gain +1 Attack for each friendly Dragon.

Great Deal (Darkmoon Prize)

Old: Reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (6).

→ New: Reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (5).

Duels Updates

Brittle Bones now only triggers if an enemy minion is destroyed with a spell.

Killmox, the Banished One is now counted as an Imp.

Darius Crowley’s “Fire!” hero power reduced from 2 mana to 1 mana.

Darius Crowley’s “Fire at Thee!” hero power reduced from 3 mana to 2 mana.

Darius Crowley’s “Grizzled Reinforcement” signature treasure reduced from 6 mana to 5 mana.

Bug Fixes