Hearthstone update 24.0.3 patch notes: Buffs & nerfs for Hunter, Warlock, Warrior, more

Hearthstone update 24.0.3 patch notes are the first changes for the Murder at Castle Nathria expansion and include buffs to Warrior and Demon Hunter and tone down the power levels of Warlock and Hunter.
Murder at Castle Nathria has been out for over two weeks now, and Hearthstone players have quickly discovered which decks and archetypes are working and which are not.
The two classes that have enjoyed the most success so far are Warlock, with Imp-focused decks, and Hunter, with their new Wildseed cards that summon strong dormant minions.
Now, Blizzard has targeted these two classes with the expansion’s first update and has brought buffs to classes that have been struggling like Demon Hunter and Warrior.
Hearthstone update 24.0.3 patch notes
Card Updates:
Celestial Alignment
- Old: Set each player to 0 Mana Crystals. Set the cost of all cards in hands and decks to (1). → New: Set your Mana Crystals to 0. Set the cost of all cards in your hand and deck to (1).
Stag Spirit Wildseed
- Old: Dormant for 3 turns. When this awakens, equip a 4/2 Greatbow.
- → New: Dormant for 3 turns. When this awakens, equip a 3/2 Greatbow.
Snowfall Guardian
- Old: 3 Attack, 3 Health. Battlecry: Freeze all other minions. Gain +1/+1 for each Frozen minion.
- → New: 5 Attack, 5 Health. Battlecry: Freeze all other minions.
Vile Library
- Old: Give a friendly minion +1/+1. Repeat for each Imp you control.
- → New: Give a minion +1/+1 for each Imp you control.
Kobold Illusionist
- Old: [Costs 4]
- → New: [Costs 5]
Relic Vault
- Old: [Costs 3]
- → New: [Costs 2]
Relic of Extinction
- Old: [Costs 2]
- → New: [Costs 1]
Bibliomite
- Old: 4 Attack, 4 Health
- → New: 5 Attack, 4 Health
Magnifying Glaive
- Old: 2 Attack, 2 Durability
- → New: 3 Attack, 2 Durability
Abyssal Depths
- Old: [Costs 4]
- → New: [Costs 3]
Battleworn Vanguard
- Old: 2 Attack, 1 Health
- → New: 2 Attack, 2 Health
Irebound Brute
- Old: [Costs 8]
- → New: [Costs 7]
Legendary Invitation (generated by The Countess)
- Old: [Costs 3]
- → New: [Costs 2]
Stand Against Darkness
- Old: [Costs 5]
- → New: [Costs 4]
Warhorse Trainer
- Old: Your Silver Hand Recruits Have +1 Attack.
- → New: Your Silver Hand Recruits have +2 Attack and Taunt.
Promotion
- Old: Give a Silver Hand Recruit +3/+3.
- → New: Give a Silver Hand Recruit +3/+3 and Taunt.
Edwin, Defias Kingpin
- Old: [Costs 4] 4 Attack, 4 Health
- → New: [Costs 3] 3 Attack, 3 Health
Sprint
- Old: [Costs 6]
- → New: [Costs 5]
Silverleaf Poison
- Old: [Costs 2]
- → New: [Costs 1]
Halkias
- Old: Deathrattle: If you control a Secret, store Halkias’ soul inside of it. It resummons Halkias when triggered.
- → New: Stealth. Deathrattle: Store Halkias’s soul inside of a friendly Secret. It resummons Halkias when triggered.
Sanguine Depths
- Old: Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +1 Attack.
- → New: Deal 1 damage to a minion and give it +2 Attack.
Imbued Axe
- Old: After your hero attacks, give your damaged minions +1/+1. Infuse (3): +2/+2 instead.
- → New: After your hero attacks, give your damaged minions +1/+2. Infuse (2): +2/+2 instead.
Cruel Taskmaster
- Old: 2 Attack, 2 Health
- → New: 2 Attack, 3 Health
Tidal Revenant
- Old: Battlecry: Deal 5 damage. Gain 5 Armor.
- → New: Battlecry: Deal 5 damage. Gain 8 Armor.
Shield Shatter:
- Old: Deal 4 damage to all minions. Costs (1) less for each Armor you have.
- → New: Deal 5 damage to all minions. Costs (1) less for each Armor you have.
Slam:
- Old: [Costs 2]
- → New: [Costs 1]
Bash:
- Old: [Costs 3]
- → New: [Costs 2]
Battleground Updates
Lich Baz’hial
- Old: Take 2 damage and add a Gold coin to your hand.
- → New: Take 4 damage. Gain 2 Gold this turn only.
Guff Runetotem
- Old: Give a friendly minion of each Tavern Tier +3/+2.
- → New: Give a friendly minion of each Tavern Tier +2/+2.
Deathwing
- Old: Passive: Give ALL minions +2 Attack.
- → New: Passive: Give ALL minions +3 Attack.
Kael’thas Sunstrider
- Old: Every third minion you buy gets +2/+2.
- → New: Every third minion you play gets +2/+2.
Elise Starseeker
- Old: When you upgrade Bob’s Tavern get a ‘Recruitment Map’.
- → New: [Costs 1] Discover a minion from your Tavern Tier. Costs (1) more after each use.
Sneed
- Old: Give a minion: “Deathrattle: Summon a random minion from a lower Tavern Tier.”
- → New: Give a minion: “Deathrattle: Summon a random minion from a Tavern Tier lower.”
Minion Changes
- Lieutenant Garr and Grease Bot have been returned to the minion pool.
Grease Bot
- Old: Divine Shield. After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, give it +3/+2 permanently.
- → New: After a friendly minion loses Divine Shield, give it +2/+2 permanently.
Lil’ Rag
- Old: [Tavern Tier 6]
- → New: [Tavern Tier 5]
Gentle Djinni
- Old: Taunt. Deathrattle: Summon another random Elemental and add a copy of it to your hand.
- → New: Taunt. Deathrattle: Add another random Elemental to your hand and summon a copy of it.
Evolving Chromawing
- Old: 1 Attack, 1 Health. After you upgrade your Tavern Tier, gain +1/+1 for each friendly Dragon.
- → New: 1 Attack, 4 Health. After you upgrade your Tavern Tier, gain +1 Attack for each friendly Dragon.
Great Deal (Darkmoon Prize)
- Old: Reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (6).
- → New: Reduce the cost of upgrading Bob’s Tavern by (5).
Duels Updates
- Brittle Bones now only triggers if an enemy minion is destroyed with a spell.
- Killmox, the Banished One is now counted as an Imp.
- Darius Crowley’s “Fire!” hero power reduced from 2 mana to 1 mana.
- Darius Crowley’s “Fire at Thee!” hero power reduced from 3 mana to 2 mana.
- Darius Crowley’s “Grizzled Reinforcement” signature treasure reduced from 6 mana to 5 mana.
Bug Fixes
- Corrected the text on two of Brightwing’s Mercenary Abilities.
- Removed Duels Achievements based on heroes not in the game.