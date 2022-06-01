Sources: G2 targeting Australian Halo star Barcode to replace Tusk

G2 Esports’ Halo team is looking to bring in dominant Australian star Aleks ‘Barcode’ Krsmanovic as a replacement for Daniel ‘Tusk’ Ruiz on the North American roster, according to Dexerto sources.

After placing 9-12th at the HCS Kansas City Major in May, G2 are looking for top talent to help them break into the upper echelon of teams and start challenging for championships.

With the likes of Sentinels, OpTic Gaming, Cloud9, and more dominating the scene in Halo Infinite, this is definitely easier said than done — but G2 are looking to make it happen, and they’re not restricting themselves to just NA players, either.

Barcode has been one of the top names in Halo esports, making light work of all of the competition in the ANZ region, and he could be taking on a fresh challenge with G2 in North America.

Barcode hasn’t been scrimming with his team, Chiefs Esports Club, in recent days, and has frequently played on stream with new G2 manager and Halo legend Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan. OGRE1 also currently resides in Australia (though is moving back to the States), so will have likely become very familiar with Halo esports in the region.

G2 have yet to make an announcement or confirm the departure of Tusk from the team, but sources have told Dexerto it’s in the works, though Barcode has yet to sign a contract confirming his move to the North American side.

Barcode has won all 11 of the ANZ region’s tournaments in Split 1 and placed 17-24th in Kansas with Chiefs Esports Club.

If this new G2 roster goes ahead, here’s how the lineup will look: