Simple Halo TikTok trick uses Rocket Launcher to steal kills from enemies

One Halo TikTok creator has found a nifty trick using the game’s Rocket Launcher and it will have you stealing kills from enemies easily.

Season 1 of Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer beta was released in mid-November, and players have already begun flocking to it.

With an esport already beginning to form and major streamers like xQc, Dr Disrespect, and shroud hopping on, Halo Infinite is on its way to rounding out the 2021 year in a massive way.

Amid the hype, the competition is going to be fierce. You’ll need every trick and tactic out there in order to climb the ranks, and this simple Rocket Launcher deflector from TikTok is a great place to start.

Advertisement

Halo TikTok trick sends Rocket Launcher shots right back at enemies

Halo players have been working hard to figure out the best uses for the game’s different equipment items and while many have favored the grappling hook for its flashiness, it may be time to start talking about the Repulsor a bit more.

The Repulsor essentially acts as a deflector. It doesn’t do any damage but can send enemy players flying off the map and, apparently, can also send Rocket Launcher shots right back at the shooter.

Read More: Halo Infinite devs unveil Battle Pass changes after major player backlash

One viral TikTok shows how stylish this really can be, and fans have begun to take notice.

At the time of writing, the video has amassed nearly 400,000 views and has over 30,000 likes just a day after being posted.

Advertisement

If you manage to pull it off like the player in the video did, you’ll notice a “Return to sender” achievement pop up on your screen with Halo’s quintessential narrator calling it out.

As the game progresses and fully releases on December 8, players will no doubt utilize this wild Repulsor trick and find others along the way.

Make sure you’re keeping an eye on all the latest news and updates from Halo Infinite here at Dexerto, lest you have someone send rockets flying your way.