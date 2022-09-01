JerValin one-ups his own Halo 2 deathless LASO challenge by doing it again in MCC

Halo streamer JerValiN has completed yet another deathless LASO run in Halo 2, this time completing the challenge in a harder version found in The Master Chief Collection.

Almost exactly a month after first completing a deathless LASO run in Halo 2, making history and claiming MoistCr1TiKal’s $20K bounty in the process, JerValiN has once again made it through the challenge.

However, this second attempt was completed through The Master Chief Collection’s version of Halo 2 which – as fans have already begun pointing out online – is a harder feat to accomplish thanks to the higher FPS.

Once again, Halo fans are in awe of his efforts, praising him as one of the best Halo players of all time. One twitter user even called him “the true Master Chief.”

At the beginning of August 2022, JerValiN made waves in the Halo community after successfully completing a perfect LASO run in Halo 2, an achievement that many have touted as impossible over the years.

When first completed, Halo devs 343 acknowledged JerValiN’s achievement online.

“There are those who said this day would never come, what are they to say now? Congratulations to JerValiN on his legendary feat!”

Now that JerValiN has done this Halo 2 run again via the MCC, the Halo community believes 343 should immortalise the streamer, even offering suggestions to the dev team on what they should do to commemorate JerValiN’s impressive Halo 2 run.

The challenge involves making it through Halo 2’s campaign on the highest difficulty. To make matters ever harder, one must complete all 15-story missions without dying and with all 15 Skulls activated. Each skull brings a unique modifier to further raise the stakes.

JerValiN was spurred on to complete the run after Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKal offered up $20,000 to the first person to complete the challenge which, up until now, had never been done in the 18 years since the game was released.