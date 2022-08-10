Halo Infinite’s new HCS Armor Coatings & weapon charms have leaked for all 9 teams

New Halo Infinite leaks have revealed a range of new HCS armor coatings and charm designs that will soon be coming to the game.

The new HCS armor coatings and weapon charms for Halo Infinite have just been leaked via Reddit, with fans expressing their excitement at the fresh and detailed designs for top pro teams. The leaks show off all nine armor coatings as well as their accompanying weapons charms.

Of the new armor coatings, fans appear to be loving the new OpTic look, taking after their Championship white jerseys that come out on Sundays, many commenting on how crisp the design is in comparison to the earlier coatings that were released.

The bright white also stands out when compared to many of the other dark grey and black armor coatings that the other teams have chosen to go with. The other stand-out design is SSGs, with the team opting to go for a complete gold look.

Reddit: Haijakk This leak marks our first look at the second round of HCS armor coatings in Halo Infinite.

As well as the OpTic and SSG coatings, the leaks seemingly show off the armor designs for SEN, NAVI, G2, Fnatic, EUnited, FaZe, and C9, rounding out all HCS teams in 2022.

To accompany the armor, new weapon charm designs have also been leaked. The initial response from fans has C9’s charm viewed as a clear winner, the adorable cloud design standing out from all the other more serious looks.

Halo Infinite’s new HCS leaks are another example of 343’s commitment to their esports league. However, this news comes off the back of major controversy hitting the HCS last month, with many big Halo esports teams missing out on partnerships.

Reddit: Haijakk The new HCS charms all feature very unique and personalized designs.

And while Halo esports may not be as big compared to other leagues, devs 343 have worked hard to develop the Halo esports scene and establish a consistent league. Personalized armor and charms are quickly becoming a staple of the Halo Championship Series and a pivotal part of Halo’s official esports league.

Regardless, 343 has been busy adding more content to their newest Halo title. The game just dropped its August 9 patch which has added greater Visor and helmet customization options. The full details of the latest update have been covered by Dexerto here.

Devs 343 are yet to comment on the leaks or confirm a release date. However, for any updates on the story or other Halo Infinite news, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.