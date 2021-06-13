E3 2021: First look at Halo Infinite freee-to-play Multiplayer - Dexerto

Microsoft and 343 Industries revealed new details about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer offering at E3 2021, including updates on gameplay, Xbox Series X|S and PC performance, and more info on its free-to-play components.

Microsoft confirmed Halo Infinite’s holiday 2021 release date

For the first time in franchise history, Halo’s multiplayer will be standalone and free-to-play

More performance details revealed, including 120 FPS on Xbox Series X

While Microsoft came into E3 2021 with an absolutely stacked lineup of games, no one doubted for a second that anything other than Halo Infinite would be the headliner of their presentation, and fans did not leave disappointed.

Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries revealed plenty of new information about Halo Infinite’s traditional multiplayer offering, including details on its console and PC performance, free-to-play progression systems, and open beta.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer game mode offering will include standard fare like Slayer and Capture the Flag, along with objective-focused fan favorites like Assault, Grifball, and Infection — and will feature the return of Halo’s classic, ear-shattering announcer.

Welcome back, Spartans. Take your very first look at the free-to-play multiplayer experience for #HaloInfinite, coming to Xbox and PC this holiday. 🚨 https://t.co/u0sfs6tD9G pic.twitter.com/YTOPdjZxmP — Halo (@Halo) June 13, 2021

Halo Infinite’s full release has been confirmed for holiday season 2021, when fans will be able to jump into the action on Zeta Halo.

