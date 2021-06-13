E3 2021: First look at Halo Infinite freee-to-play Multiplayer - Dexerto

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.
Published: 13/Jun/2021 18:45by Julian Young
Microsoft and 343 Industries revealed new details about Halo Infinite’s multiplayer offering at E3 2021, including updates on gameplay, Xbox Series X|S and PC performance, and more info on its free-to-play components.
While Microsoft came into E3 2021 with an absolutely stacked lineup of games, no one doubted for a second that anything other than Halo Infinite would be the headliner of their presentation, and fans did not leave disappointed.
Publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries revealed plenty of new information about Halo Infinite’s traditional multiplayer offering, including details on its console and PC performance, free-to-play progression systems, and open beta.
Advertisement
Halo Infinite’s multiplayer game mode offering will include standard fare like Slayer and Capture the Flag, along with objective-focused fan favorites like Assault, Grifball, and Infection — and will feature the return of Halo’s classic, ear-shattering announcer.
Welcome back, Spartans.
Take your very first look at the free-to-play multiplayer experience for #HaloInfinite, coming to Xbox and PC this holiday.
🚨 https://t.co/u0sfs6tD9G pic.twitter.com/YTOPdjZxmP
— Halo (@Halo) June 13, 2021
Halo Infinite’s full release has been confirmed for holiday season 2021, when fans will be able to jump into the action on Zeta Halo.
More to follow…
Something different for your inbox. No distractions, no bs. Told as it is, as an unfiltered, irreverent beer talk with friends. Give it a go, it’s free.