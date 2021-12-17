Complexity announce Halo Infinite roster ahead of HCS Raleigh

Complexity Gaming are returning to Halo for the first time in a decade, as the esports organization announced their new Halo Infinite roster for HCS Raleigh.

The last time Complexity competed in was back in 2011, when they fielded a team during Halo: Reach. But, with the Infinite season and $250,000 on the line at HCS Raleigh, the organization is coming back.

On December 16, Complexity revealed its new lineup that features a mix of familiar veteran star power and younger talent. The team will be competing in the Halo Championship Series Kickoff on December 17-19.

Announced past regional qualifiers, Complexity’s squad will have to compete their way through the open bracket to secure a chance at the first-place $100,000.

Complexity announce Halo Infinite team

Complexity’s new squad enters the Halo Infinite season with over 30 years of combined professional experience with the franchise. Their most renowned veteran, Jacob ‘Hysteria’ Reiser called the newest Halo title “an exciting new chapter.”

Here are the four players who will be representing the org at HCS Raleigh and beyond: