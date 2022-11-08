Does God of War Ragnarok have a New Game Plus mode?

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

While God of War Ragnarok gives players an epic new adventure to grind through, providing a wealth of powerful loot and steep challenges along the way, is there a New Game Plus mode to further the experience once credits roll? Here’s what we know.

When Santa Monic Studio’s God of War reboot launched to critical acclaim in 2018, it did so as a singular experience. Once the main storyline wrapped up and players got through an abundance of side content, there was little else to do.

That was until a mega-sized update arrived months later as New Game Plus entered the mix in August 2018.

This new mode gave players a reason to double back and enjoy the full game once again, carrying all unlocked equipment over to the fresh playthrough while presenting new challenges and loot throughout.

The mode added heaps of replayability to an already beloved title and went down a treat in the community. But does the 2022 sequel follow suit? Here’s what there is to know about New Game Plus in God of War Ragnarok.

Is there a New Game Plus mode in God of War Ragnarok?

At launch, God of War Ragnarok does not feature a New Game Plus mode. Currently, there’s no way to keep your unlocked equipment and boosted stats in a fresh playthrough.

Your only option is to simply start the experience from scratch, perhaps opting for a higher difficulty tier if you’re looking for a tougher challenge. That also means there’s no extra loot to seek out on a second run. Instead, the rarest pieces of equipment are all contained within the one journey.

As a result, the highest power level Kratos can currently reach in Ragnarok is nine, once all equipped weapons, armor, and modifications are upgraded to the max. Though should a New Game Plus option arrive soon, there’s every chance we’ll be going beyond that limit.

Sony When New Game Plus arrived in God of War (2018) it came with a range of powerful new equipment for Kratos and Atreus.

When will God of War Ragnarok get a New Game Plus mode?

For the time being, there’s no telling when a New Game Plus mode will arrive in God of War Ragnarok, if we get one at all. Though if history is anything to go by, it’s safe to assume the sequel will follow its predecessor with NG+ launching a few months down the line.

Our money is on a mid-2023 release for New Game Plus in Ragnarok, with many of the same gameplay changes taking effect once again. From more challenging Berserker fights to fresh armor sets and a higher rarity for the most powerful loot, there should be plenty of incentive for another playthrough in the near future.

Rest assured though, we’ll keep you updated right here with all the latest details as they emerge.