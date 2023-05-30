Aether Gazer tier list: Best characters ranked

The best Aether Gazer characters can give you a huge advantage over your enemies and turn the tide of the toughest fight. So, our Aether Hazer tier list has ranked every character in the game.

Having knowledge of the best characters in Aether Gazer can significantly enhance your experience, particularly if you’re aiming to conquer the most challenging parts of the game. While each character boasts unique abilities and playstyles, there are a few that are generally considered to be high-priority additions to any lineup.

Whether you’re aiming to collect all the best Aether Gazer characters, or you simply want to reroll for the most deadly unit, then our Aether Gazer tier list has got you covered. So, without any further delay, here are the highest-ranking Aether Gazer characters.

Best Aether Gazer character tier list

There are a lot of characters currently available in Aether Gazer, with more due to be released in future updates. While it’s still early days, knowing the best Aether Gazer characters will make your battles much smoother.

We recommend looking through our Aether Gazer tier list before rolling on the current banner, as it can help you save your Shifted Stars. It’s important to note that these rankings will change as new updates and characters are added, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Here’s our ranking of every available character in Aether Gazer ranked so you can put the most powerful team together.

Tier Hero S Asura, Tyr, Tsukuyomi, Arctic Abyss Poseidon, Kuninotokotachi, Tidal Song Poseidon A Ookuninushi, Nuadha, , Tsukuyomi Sakubo, Kagutsuchi, Vidar B Verthandi, Sobek, Buzenbo Tengu, Hodur, Osiris, Leviathan, Shu, Hera C Surefire Zenkibo, Apollo

So, there you have it, that’s the best Aether Gazer characters ranked. Make sure you check back regularly for all the latest updates to our tier list.