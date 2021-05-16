xQc asks GTA RP fans to chill after Chang Gang feud gets "hostile" - Dexerto

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel told his fans not to get mad at the Chang Gang after a recent GTA RP feud, explaining that “it’s just roleplay” and there are no hard feelings, so they should “enjoy the content.”

xQc has had his fair share of run-ins with the notorious Chang Gang on the NoPixel GTA RP server.

They’ve bullied and gunned down each other multiple times. They’ve also put their differences aside and teamed up too. But their latest beef was an ode to the past.

The Paleto Bay Heist was off cooldown, and the two parties raced to see who could pull it off first. xQc’s got their act together quicker, and it went off without a hitch.

However, just when they were ready to go, the Chang Gang ambushed them. Nobody died, but they destroyed their getaway car in the process.

The police arrived on the scene shortly after, and the feuding criminals were forced to go their separate ways. But after leaving them in the dust, embittered members of the Chang Gang confirmed they still wanted xQc’s head.

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with some of xQc’s fans, who felt the Chang Gang purposefully tried to stir drama.

However, at the end of his stream, xQc reminded them that it was all fun and games, and he had no issues with them.

“RP viewers, don’t get mad at Chang Gang and stuff. It’s just roleplay. Okay?” he said. “I think the server has no confrontation and everybody likes each other.”

“These hostile elements are very important. I think they’re cool and they’re fun, and they’re also very much needed. So, don’t get mad at anybody, man. Just enjoy the content for what it is and don’t get mad about things that it’s not.”

It’s not the first GTA RP feud, and it won’t be the last. However, it was strictly within character and didn’t spill over into real life.

xQc wanted his fans to remember that, presumably in an effort to shut down any chat hopping.