Where to find all GTA Online’s Still Slipping antennas for $250k bonus

Published: 15/Dec/2020 19:31

by Tanner Pierce
The Perico Heist has been released for GTA Online, which adds a ton of new content to the game, including 10 new antennas around the main map that can be activated. Here’s where you can find them and get your free $250K of in-game cash.

Grand Theft Auto Online The Cayo Perico Heist is finally released after weeks of anticipation. The main allure of the new update is, obviously, the brand new map for players to roam around. That being said, the update also includes a bevy of other content as well, including a new story, new weapons, and more.

One of the pieces of new content included is that of a side mission that requires you to find and activate a number of different Still Slipping antennas. Doing so will net you a nice bonus as well $250,000 of in-game cash. Here’s where you can find them.

Still Slipping antennas locations

There are 10 antennas that players will need to activate in order to get their bonus. These antennas are located at a slew of different points , so you’ll want to either get your fastest car or a jet and be prepared to make your way around the whole map. Seriously, there’s antennas everywhere from the bottom of the map to the top, so get ready.

10 different radio stations can be found around the map after the new update.

Before you do that, however, you’ll need to visit the Still Slipping building, which will unlock one of the new radio stations in the game and the side quest with the antennas. You don’t need to do anything special or interact with anything, just go over the place on the map marked with the yellow “J” and it should automatically unlock.

After that, you’ll have to visit all the radio antennas, which can be found below. They don’t have to be done in any particular order, so do them however you like, but you’ll need to unlock all of them in order to get your bonus cash.

If you’re confused about whether or not the side mission is active, note that the antennas should be beeping. If they aren’t, you’ve either already activated that tower or you haven’t started the side quest.

  • Location 1: Bottom right of the map near the Ammu-Nation with Range at Cypress Flats/Popular St.
  • Location 2: On top of the skyscraper near the north-side of the city in-between the Los Santos Customs, the Barber Shop, and the Ponsonbys in Burton
  • Location 3:On top of the building, near the beach and tattoo parlor on the left side of the map near San Andreas/Goma St.
  • Location 4: Northwest side of the city on top of the building on the hillside in Pacific Bluffs
  • Location 5: Near a small group of buildings on Vinewood Hills.
  • Location 6: Near the Suburban in Grand Senora Desert
  • Location 7: In the town on Sandy Shores
  • Location 8: Near the highway on the south-side of Grapeseed
  • Location 9: On the gondola station in Mount Chiliad
  • Location 10: On the building next to the Ammu-Nation in Paleto Bay
The 10 antennas are found all throughout the map.

If that’s all a bit confusing, there’s no need to worry, as Reddit user u/relega has created a map to help you find exactly where they are. Some are on top of buildings, so be prepared to climb, however, activating each one will net you a large sum of cash and XP. When all is said and done, that cash will add up to $250,000, which is a large sum of money, to say the least.

All in all, it seems like a pretty easy way to get some cash, which is always necessary in GTA Online. Here’s hoping that more of these missions become available as time goes on with the new Heist.

GTA Online: 13 new vehicles leaked in Cayo Perico Heist update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 14:01 Updated: 15/Dec/2020 14:16

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online with missiles around
GTA Online players will soon be able to get their hands on a host of new vehicles thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist update, with leaked images revealing some long-awaited cars. 

Adding new vehicles, weapons, and clothes are a staple of every major update in Grand Theft Auto Online and that’s no different in the Cayo Perico Heist update. 

The new update, which is the long-awaited annual winter patch, gives players the chance to tackle a new heist and get their hands on new vehicles. But, Rockstar have only added nine on release day – much to the dismay of some GTA Online players.

However, leakers have revealed that more vehicles will be released over time, and some have even gone as far as revealing what they believe the schedule will be. 

GTA Online Go Kart
The Go-Kart will be available for free in GTA for a limited basis.

According to reliable Grand Theft Auto leaker FoxySnaps, there are 13 additional vehicles to those that have already been released in the Cayo Perico update. 

This includes one for the Legendary Motorsport’s – a supercar known as the ITALIRSX – another five for Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and seven from the Warstock Cache and Carry. The latter of which will include a mini-submarine, another boat, and a helicopter. 

First looks at all these can be found below, so make sure to have a flick through and see which ones you might want to buy.

As for when they’ll be released, we’ve already noted that they’ll come on a drip feed system, so the weekly updates should make them available over time.

Though, FoxySnaps has dropped what they believe will be the release schedule for each vehicle stop – with the wait seemingly being on for the Verus quadbike and the Slamtruck. 

Obviously, at the end of the day, only Rockstar has the power to release the vehicles, and they could very well change their mind on whats released and when because of the leaks.

So, just keep checking on GTA Online’s different vehicle stores when the weekly Thursday updates return to see if the one you want has finally been released.