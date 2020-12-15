Where to find all GTA Online’s Still Slipping antennas for $250k bonus

The Perico Heist has been released for GTA Online, which adds a ton of new content to the game, including 10 new antennas around the main map that can be activated. Here’s where you can find them and get your free $250K of in-game cash.

Grand Theft Auto Online The Cayo Perico Heist is finally released after weeks of anticipation. The main allure of the new update is, obviously, the brand new map for players to roam around. That being said, the update also includes a bevy of other content as well, including a new story, new weapons, and more.

One of the pieces of new content included is that of a side mission that requires you to find and activate a number of different Still Slipping antennas. Doing so will net you a nice bonus as well $250,000 of in-game cash. Here’s where you can find them.

Still Slipping antennas locations

There are 10 antennas that players will need to activate in order to get their bonus. These antennas are located at a slew of different points , so you’ll want to either get your fastest car or a jet and be prepared to make your way around the whole map. Seriously, there’s antennas everywhere from the bottom of the map to the top, so get ready.

Before you do that, however, you’ll need to visit the Still Slipping building, which will unlock one of the new radio stations in the game and the side quest with the antennas. You don’t need to do anything special or interact with anything, just go over the place on the map marked with the yellow “J” and it should automatically unlock.

After that, you’ll have to visit all the radio antennas, which can be found below. They don’t have to be done in any particular order, so do them however you like, but you’ll need to unlock all of them in order to get your bonus cash.

If you’re confused about whether or not the side mission is active, note that the antennas should be beeping. If they aren’t, you’ve either already activated that tower or you haven’t started the side quest.

Location 1: Bottom right of the map near the Ammu-Nation with Range at Cypress Flats/Popular St.

Bottom right of the map near the Ammu-Nation with Range at Cypress Flats/Popular St. Location 2: On top of the skyscraper near the north-side of the city in-between the Los Santos Customs, the Barber Shop, and the Ponsonbys in Burton

On top of the skyscraper near the north-side of the city in-between the Los Santos Customs, the Barber Shop, and the Ponsonbys in Burton Location 3: On top of the building, near the beach and tattoo parlor on the left side of the map near San Andreas/Goma St.

On top of the building, near the beach and tattoo parlor on the left side of the map near San Andreas/Goma St. Location 4: Northwest side of the city on top of the building on the hillside in Pacific Bluffs

Northwest side of the city on top of the building on the hillside in Pacific Bluffs Location 5: Near a small group of buildings on Vinewood Hills.

Near a small group of buildings on Vinewood Hills. Location 6: Near the Suburban in Grand Senora Desert

Near the Suburban in Grand Senora Desert Location 7: In the town on Sandy Shores

In the town on Sandy Shores Location 8: Near the highway on the south-side of Grapeseed

Near the highway on the south-side of Grapeseed Location 9: On the gondola station in Mount Chiliad

On the gondola station in Mount Chiliad Location 10: On the building next to the Ammu-Nation in Paleto Bay

If that’s all a bit confusing, there’s no need to worry, as Reddit user u/relega has created a map to help you find exactly where they are. Some are on top of buildings, so be prepared to climb, however, activating each one will net you a large sum of cash and XP. When all is said and done, that cash will add up to $250,000, which is a large sum of money, to say the least.

All in all, it seems like a pretty easy way to get some cash, which is always necessary in GTA Online. Here’s hoping that more of these missions become available as time goes on with the new Heist.