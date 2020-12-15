Logo
GTA Online: 13 new vehicles leaked in Cayo Perico Heist update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 14:01

by Connor Bennett
GTA Online players will soon be able to get their hands on a host of new vehicles thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist update, with leaked images revealing some long-awaited cars. 

Adding new vehicles, weapons, and clothes are a staple of every major update in Grand Theft Auto Online and that’s no different in the Cayo Perico Heist update. 

The new update, which is the long-awaited annual winter patch, gives players the chance to tackle a new heist and get their hands on new vehicles. But, Rockstar have only added six on release day – much to the dismay of some GTA Online players.

However, leakers have revealed that more vehicles will be released over time, and some have even gone as far as revealing what they believe the schedule will be. 

The Go-Kart will be available for free in GTA for a limited basis.

According to reliable Grand Theft Auto leaker FoxySnaps, there are 13 additional vehicles to those that have already been released in the Cayo Perico update. 

This includes one for the Legendary Motorsport’s – a supercar known as the ITALIRSX – another five for Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and seven from the Warstock Cache and Carry. The latter of which will include a mini-submarine, another boat, and a helicopter. 

First looks at all these can be found below, so make sure to have a flick through and see which ones you might want to buy.

View post on imgur.com

As for when they’ll be released, we’ve already noted that they’ll come on a drip feed system, so the weekly updates should make them available over time.

Though, FoxySnaps has dropped what they believe will be the release schedule for each vehicle stop – with the wait seemingly being on for the Verus quadbike and the Slamtruck. 

Obviously, at the end of the day, only Rockstar has the power to release the vehicles, and they could very well change their mind on whats released and when because of the leaks.

So, just keep checking on GTA Online’s different vehicle stores when the weekly Thursday updates return to see if the one you want has finally been released.

How to get GTA Online’s free Go-Kart from Cayo Perico update

Published: 15/Dec/2020 13:30

by David Purcell
Excitement around the Cayo Perico heist has been building for some time, and it’s finally dropped with a free vehicle anybody can pick up – the Dinka Veto Classic GTA Online go-kart. 

Rockstar Games rolled out their latest major update for Grand Theft Auto 5 on December 15, which marks the arrival of an all-new heist mission. 

Just like those gone by, the mission can be completed as part of a team, but also as a solo as well. You complete different stages of setup, building towards a big steal on an all-new location off the shores of the original GTA island. 

The vehicle will drop as part of the update, and is set to be included in the official patch notes for the content refresh as well.

How to get GTA Online go-kart for free

Much like Twitch Prime Gaming rewards, which are delivered each month, there’s going to be a new vehicle that’s super easy to get.

In an official blog post, the game’s developers stated: “Thanks to the GTA Online community successfully walking away with over GTA$1 Trillion dollars in Heist takes during The Heist Challenge, GTA Online players will receive a free Dinka Veto Classic go-kart as a gift between Friday, December 18th and Sunday, December 20th. Be sure to log in and play to claim it this weekend to get yours.”

GTA Online Cayo Perico go kart
Rockstar Games
Here’s how the Dinka Veto Classic go-kart looks in GTA Online.

That’s right, playing the game on the weekend of December 18-21 will see you land the go-kart for nothing.

This is just one of many new vehicles to have been added to the game since the patch went live, with players being given the option to spend their millions in various ways. There’s new submarines, planes, boats and cars to check out now – and we’ve got the full list. 

For more information on the new GTA Cayo Perico heist update, check out the patch notes here.