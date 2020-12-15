GTA Online: 13 new vehicles leaked in Cayo Perico Heist update

GTA Online players will soon be able to get their hands on a host of new vehicles thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist update, with leaked images revealing some long-awaited cars.

Adding new vehicles, weapons, and clothes are a staple of every major update in Grand Theft Auto Online and that’s no different in the Cayo Perico Heist update.

The new update, which is the long-awaited annual winter patch, gives players the chance to tackle a new heist and get their hands on new vehicles. But, Rockstar have only added six on release day – much to the dismay of some GTA Online players.

However, leakers have revealed that more vehicles will be released over time, and some have even gone as far as revealing what they believe the schedule will be.

According to reliable Grand Theft Auto leaker FoxySnaps, there are 13 additional vehicles to those that have already been released in the Cayo Perico update.

This includes one for the Legendary Motorsport’s – a supercar known as the ITALIRSX – another five for Southern San Andreas Super Autos, and seven from the Warstock Cache and Carry. The latter of which will include a mini-submarine, another boat, and a helicopter.

First looks at all these can be found below, so make sure to have a flick through and see which ones you might want to buy.

As for when they’ll be released, we’ve already noted that they’ll come on a drip feed system, so the weekly updates should make them available over time.

Though, FoxySnaps has dropped what they believe will be the release schedule for each vehicle stop – with the wait seemingly being on for the Verus quadbike and the Slamtruck.

Obviously, at the end of the day, only Rockstar has the power to release the vehicles, and they could very well change their mind on whats released and when because of the leaks.

So, just keep checking on GTA Online’s different vehicle stores when the weekly Thursday updates return to see if the one you want has finally been released.