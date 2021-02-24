Summit1g's girlfriend almost gets jealous over female NPC in GTA RP - Dexerto

Summit1g has been playing GTA RP in the NoPixel server relentlessly on Twitch and most of the time he’s having fun, but he found himself in a tricky situation after speaking to the Casino dealer.

The Diamond Casino hasn’t always existed in the roleplaying world of Grand Theft Auto. In fact, it opened its doors on the NoPixel server for the very first time on February 18, and has made for some hilarious viewing.

In one instance, the variety streamer discovered some of the Blackjack tables were actually rigged, which was funny for fans to watch on his channel.

On February 23, though, the chat was left laughing at a very different situation.

Casino dealer gets summit1g in trouble on GTA RP’s NoPixel

Sitting around the table with a number of other people roleplaying characters, his character – Charles Johnson – followed suit and interacted with the dealer after each card was drawn.

At one point he screamed “RACHEL!” after a card came out, and the timing was perfect. His girlfriend, off camera, entered his room presumably to bring some food in for him.

Read More: Summit1g pulls off perfect GTA RP escape

After hearing this random lady’s name screamed across the room, she appeared to ask what was going on between the two of them. Little did she know, Rachel was an NPC – and not a real person!

He said: “Baby, it’s an NPC dealer OK? Jesus, you’re f**king…”

Once she left the room, he opened up a bit more about what had happened away from the camera. Summit added: “She was like staring at me, haha!”

Summit1g wins big Blackjack hand

The leader of the 1G Squad has been raking it in during his time in the Diamond Casino. In one moment, he scooped a whopping 47,000 chips in a lucky hand, after placing a bet of 19,000.

Read More: Summit1g stunned as GTA RP teammate gets attacked by locals

Placing such a high stake got him nervous, so he turned his cam off for a few seconds. “Don’t look at me. Don’t look at me…I’m going to be standing up and pacing.”

Soon after, things got very interesting.

On this occasion, though, he wasn’t screaming Esteban’s name for anybody to get suspicious.

Jokes aside, this is just one of many hilarious moments that happen in every summit1g GTA RP livestream. At this rate, he won’t be straying away to another game any time soon. He’s having a blast!