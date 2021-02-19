Logo
Summit1g discovers GTA RP Casino “rigging” Blackjack and it’s hilarious

Published: 19/Feb/2021 14:30

by David Purcell
Summit1g
Summit1g / Rockstar Games

GTA RP Summit1g

Twitch star Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar decided to take his Charles Johnson character to the newly opened GTA RP Casino on the NoPixel server, but it didn’t exactly go as planned. 

The gambling center has been one of the map’s most exciting additions, period, since Rockstar Games decided to open its doors back in July 2019. It’s never been available in the game’s spinoff roleplaying server, though, until February 18, 2021.

NoPixel devs were hard at work, trying to make sure that things went to plan. However, quite quickly the leader of the 1G Squad made it known that something wasn’t quite right about its Blackjack tables.

GTA Online Casino
Rockstar Games
The GTA Diamond Casino is now open in GTA RP’s NoPixel server.

Summit1g get trolled in GTA RP casino

The variety streamer, who has recently taken a break from his Escape from Tarkov stint to play GTA RP again, couldn’t believe what he was seeing in a couple of exchanges with a dealer.

Having been drawn an Ace and a 10 card, only to see a Jack come out – he had 21. Trouble is, so did his dealer, which meant that he wouldn’t be winning or losing this time, despite the good hand.

However, it didn’t take long for him to realize that in this GTA RP Casino, not all players play to the rules. The dealer took summit’s money and continued like nothing happened.

Now, for those who don’t know – in a case of a tie between the Blackjack player and dealer, neither party should lose or win at the table. Instead, bets are returned on both sides. Here, though, a glitch cost summit and meant he lost $500.

He said: “Chat, I lose that? We tied. That’s not – that’s rigged. I win with the… That’s bulls**t. I got Blackjack. That’s bulls**t.”

In his typical style, he didn’t take any of this too seriously and laughed off what was ultimately a hilarious moment for his viewers.

Messy NoPixel Casino opening

Actually, this wasn’t the only issue to have been spotted surrounding the casino’s opening, as some tables were calling “bugged” by several players.

One of the server devs – Koil – eventually stepped in to ask about the problems.

After summit stormed off from a game, Koil said he would report the problems to Dean. He’s the one who owns the Casino and is part of the server’s staff, assuring the streamer he would be issued a refund.

“You should still get a payout or your money back maybe,” he said. “Yeah, you should still get your payment back. I’m going to go talk to Dean, he does that part of things.”

While it was funny to see summit trolled a few times, making sure the games inside the complex work as intended will be their top priority. With a VIP Pass secured, he’s likely to return in a future stream regardless – with big money on the line.

Pokemon

Logan Paul hits the jackpot with first ever $1million Pokemon TCG box

Published: 19/Feb/2021 14:17

by Connor Bennett
logan paul pokemon cards box
Instagram, @loganpaul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

YouTube star Logan Paul revealed that his latest Pokemon box break has netted him $1,000,000 after selling individual packs for quite a hefty profit. 

Pokemon cards and packs have always been collectible and popular thanks to the TV show and multiple games that fans are able to play.

The franchise has got new and old fans alike, with the latter portion craving that childhood nostalgia of buying packs from the store and playing games like Pokemon Yellow and Ruby. That has caused a huge spike in the popularity, and price, of classic Pokemon cards. 

People have been buying them up to either keep a hold of as an investment for even further down the line, or selling the packs shortly after buying them to make a nice profit – to the frustration of some collectors.

Logan Paul holds up pokemon card sets.
YouTube: Logan Paul
YouTube star Logan Paul has taken to trading Pokemon cards, leading to some serious developments in the card game’s economy.

Well, it appears as if Logan Paul has brought in one of the biggest profits around, revealing that he recently sold 33 packs for a combined $1,000,000 profit. 

“We got the first-ever million-dollar Pokemon box. I had no idea it was going to be this big,” Logan said on episode 257 of imPaulsive. “I thought the packs would maybe sell for $15,000 each. They sold for an average of $38,250 on Goldin Auctions. 

“We sold 33 of them, which puts it at about $1,300,000. The $350,000 box that I bought grossed 1.3 million dollars and we still have three packs left.” 

As for the reaming three packs, the YouTuber going to tie them to a non-fungible token (NFT) where the winners will get to own certain highlights from the box break, and get to witness it live. 

These NFTs have been popping up more and more across the internet, becoming incredibly valuable. The NBA has started digital collectibles of highlight packs, which is what Logan wants to lean into.

“It’s part of this market hype phenomenon of me X Pokemon X this new industry that is digital collectibles,” Logan added. So, who knows how much he’ll have made when the box break is wrapped up.