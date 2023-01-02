Valkyrae explains how “scary crazy” GTA RP fans forced her to stop playing

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Streaming star Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter explained how the “super crazy” GTA RP community pushed her away from playing on the NoPixel server despite some fans craving her return.

A GTA RP boomed in 2022, plenty of big-name streamers wanted to get involved and see what the craze was all about.

While some streamers created their own servers, a number of them, including Valkyrae, hopped into the uber-popular NoPixel server. Even though some of her pals didn’t stick around for a while, Valkyrae got the bug for roleplaying and her Ray Mond character quickly became a staple.

The 100 Thieves co-owner had to take a few breaks from the server, however, as she became “addicted” to it. She cut ties completely with it in the back half of 2022, and fans have been desperate to see her playing once again.

Valkyrae explains how “overwhelming” GTA RP fans pushed her away

That’s unlikely to happen, though, as Valkyrae explained that the “overwhelming” RP community is what pushed her away as she appeared on kkatamina’s New Year’s eve stream to talk about her absence from it.

“It’s definitely the community, the game’s community, that pushed me away,” Rae said. “I just can’t handle that kind of crazy. Every other crazy is tolerable but GTA 5 RP community crazy is scary crazy, especially because people like me make a lot of mistakes.”

The streamers recapped some of their slip-ups, with Rae touching on how annoyed some fans would get whenever she’d forget about meeting another character and having to ask who they were all over again.

The 100 Thieves star did add that it’s “awesome” seeing some of the lengths that some roleplayers go to, but the community is “overwhelming” and ultimately a bit too much for her to make a return.

That might disappoint some fans who want to see Ray Mond back on the streams of Los Santos, but it’s not like she doesn’t hang out with RP streamers outside of GTA.