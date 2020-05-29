How to use emotes in GTA Online

There are plenty of ways for GTA Online players to gloat against their enemies – with the most popular coming in the form of preset emotes. Here's how you can pull them off.

Even though GTA V is nearly a decade old, a whole host of new players have been descending on GTA Online and Los Santos thanks to the popular title recently being given away for free on the Epic Games Store.

As a result, these new players have been learning the ropes – figuring out everything from how to make money fast to what are the best weapons to use. Once you’ve built up a decent arsenal of weapons and want to start mocking more experienced GTA Online fans, you’ll need to know how to emote.

Advertisement

How to emote in GTA Online

Just like tea-bagging in Call of Duty or dancing in Fortnite, emoting in GTA Online is a hilarious way to celebrate a kill. Though, if you’re not using a mic, it can be a way to communicate with fellow players – especially if you want to call a truce.

Read More: How to play first person in GTA Online and best settings

These preset emotes are actually pretty easy to pull off and you can actually set yourself up with a favorite. Just follow the step-by-step guide below to get started.

Open GTA Online’s interaction menu – hold back button on console/M on PC Head down to ‘Style’ and press A/X on console or Enter on PC Go to ‘Action’ and flick through the options until you find an emote you like Back out of the interaction menu to store this as your favorite emote Hold the two thumbsticks in on console/Caps Lock on PC to start emoting

Advertisement

Choosing an emote from the style menu will allow you to pull off an animation while walking around Los Santos – be it randomly or during a mission.

Read More: How to claim GTA Online Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack bonuses

However, you can also use other emotes in different situations. When starting a race, you’ll be able to choose a victory emote that your character will use if you manage to finish in pole position.

Advertisement

You can also be pretty disrespectful as a passenger in a number of vehicles if you choose to be unarmed. Simply hold the control that would allow you to shoot and you’ll start flipping people off.

Emoting can be pretty hilarious, especially if you time them well, but be careful of players who don’t take too kindly to them. You could find yourself on the end of some MKII Oppressor chases.