When is GTA 6 coming out? Rumors, release date and leaks

Grand Theft Auto 6 is somehow leading the charge as 2020's most highly anticipated game, despite still not being announced by Rockstar Games. Here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.

GTA 5 was released on previous generation consoles back in 2013, meaning that fans have had to wait longer than ever before for a new game and with that building expectancy has also come impatience. Everybody is looking for clues about what comes next.

Details about their next project might not be confirmed by developers just yet, although that hasn't stopped people from keeping their eye on Rockstar's movements – tracking everything from apparent leaked information to job adverts, desperate to find something revealing about the next title.

So, let's take a look at what we know so far about the release of GTA 6, including a potential release date, teasers, characters, location, and even a few other details.

When is GTA 6 being released?

There has always been a gap of around four or five years between Grand Theft Auto titles, but for that pattern to have held true the new game would have been due for release in 2018. Two years later, the community is still waiting.

The release of next-generation consoles would be the ideal time for a game such as GTA 6 to launch and there have been hints about a 2020 release. Specifically, Gameware from Austria – a retailer that has previous for leaking launch dates – had multiple GTA 6 listings with a release date for some point in 2020.

Once we know an official release date, though, we'll be the first to let you know.

Where will Grand Theft Auto 6 be set?

It's an interesting question, maybe more so than any other time in the franchise's history. Most recent titles have been located in North America, although there has been talk of Rockstar completely shaking things up next time to refresh the series.

There's no doubt that many fans would like to see a return of San Andreas or even Vice City, but which are the most likely destinations based on what we know so far?

London was actually thought to be an early candidate, but recent leaks and rumors have put a dampener on this theory. A return to Vice City seems to be on the cards, however. Hints about the Miami-inspired backdrop have been around since the 2020 Super Bowl, when TV channels used the Vice City colors and HUD in their coverage.

Supposed leakers have claimed that Vice City wouldn't be the focal point, though, noting that the whole state of Florida would be involved. In that scenario, they claim that the map would be the size of GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 combined.

Others have speculated that it will be set in another continent, such as South America or Asia. One leak even claimed that the game would be set in another era, such as the 70s or 90s, although some have claimed this is incorrect.

GTA 6 announcement coming soon?

Job listings

A number of job listings from Rockstar North have been picked up by fans of the series, starting with Character Costume & Wardrobe Stylists, with the developer "looking for someone with a deep appreciation of the history and cultural importance which clothing plays in society; from past eras to modern, global street styles and trends." This may be an indicator that GTA 6 will take place across multiple decades and locations.

Another job advert advertised was for a video editor, to produce compelling content in a "60-second format" – which sounds a lot like a trailer – and that was only posted in January.

Potential teasers

There have been some other possible teasers, too, including in the developer's Christmas gift to influencers.

The contents of the gift surfaced on social media and showcased a previously never before seen Rockstar logo patch that was themed in the flag of Colombia. With Bogota, the Colombian capital, a rumored location for GTA 6, fans have been left to believe that this is a hint of some kind.

Rockstar statement and graphic change

A statement from Rockstar was released following a successful festive season, which saw a record number of players recorded, might well have included some sort of teaser as well.

Rockstar's statement said that "there is still much more to come in 2020," detailing a few of the changes to GTA Online, as well as a few other teasing comments. "Plus, expect more big updates and a few surprises as we move forward into the year," they noted.

Another teaser came in the form of a website post, which included a gold robot character holding the large 'R' from the company's logo – seen below.

In the graphic, players spotted that the bottle of champagne had the date 1998 on it. Could this be our first clue about when the game will be set, or does it have nothing to do with the GTA series at all? Only time will tell, but there must be a reason why the developers chose to post this, regardless.

What will the GTA 6 story be? Who are the characters?

There’s a lot of speculation about the number of playable characters in GTA 6. Will there will be one main character, or multiple characters like we saw in GTA V?

The first concrete lead we have for a character in GTA 6 has come via an actor who is involved. On Jorge Consejo's resume, the actor lists GTA VI and Rockstar Games for a CGI role that he's played – with his character known only as 'The Mexican.'

Anonymous leakers have claimed that the game would revolve around four characters – even going as far as naming three of them, though Consejo's character isn't noted. These names are, apparently, Walther Wallace, Thomas Branigan, and Marcus Burke – with all three playing a role in the drug trade that the story revolves around.

Have there been any accurate leaks about Grand Theft Auto 6?

Confirmed information about GTA 6 is, clearly, thin on the ground. However, a number of social media users have made a series of claims about the new game – ranging from claiming to have already tested the title to having sources within Rockstar.

Unfortunately, none of them can be truly verified for accuracy.

Does GTA V tell us anything about GTA 6?

As already noted, there have been players who are searching high and low throughout GTA V and its GTA Online multiplayer counterpart in the hope that Rockstar has left them some clues.

One of the most recent discoveries came through an in-game advert that offered citizens of Los Santos the chance to earn "six figures" by flying to and from South America. Of course, it's an obvious joke about becoming a drug runner, but the developers have done similar jokes previously with GTA IV.

As part of GTA Online's Diamond Heist update, fans also thought they might have discovered a potential release date of October 2020, going by in-game clues. Of course, there's no telling if this is the case, but we can add it to the long list of hints and leaks about a release date we have so far.

This post will be updated with rumors, news and more as it becomes available.