How to claim GTA Online Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack bonuses

Downloading Grand Theft Auto V from the Epic Games Store will land you with the Premium Edition – meaning you’re entitled to the Criminal Enterprise starter pack for GTA Online. Here’s where you can redeem your free bonuses.

Though GTA V has been on the market for nearly a decade, players have been flooding to Los Santos thanks to Epic Games’ limited-timed free giveaway of Rockstar’s uber-popular title.

Downloading the latest Grand Theft Auto title via Epic’s store means that you’ll be given the Premium Edition – which has bonuses for GTA Online. These free gifts include $1,000,000 cash to get you started as well as few businesses and cars.

Advertisement

How to redeem GTA Online free apartment, business, and Motorcycle Club

As a part of the Criminal Enterprise starter pack, you’re entitled to five buildings, with a further one having to be redeemed separately. For these, you want to go the Dynasty 8 and Maze Bank Foreclosure websites in-game and sort price by lowest.

Read More: How to get more chips at GTA Online Diamond Casino

One of these buildings – 1561 San Vitas Street Apartment – is a small apartment and if you’ve managed to get a different home already, be wary of redeeming this location because it can take the place of the one you already own. This means that you can lose cars you may have stored in the other apartment’s garage.

Advertisement

How to claim GTA Online's free vehicles

Aside from the five buildings, you can also grab ten free vehicles. These are a wide variety of vehicles, with a handful of motorcycles included alongside some nice sporty cars.

For these, head to the Travel and Transport tab on the internet and then use Legendary Motorsports, Southern San Andreas Super Auto, Elitas Travel, and Warstock. Just like the buildings, simply change the prices to sort by lowest and your free vehicles will be listed first. You can redeem as many of these vehicles as you want – provided you have the garage space.

Advertisement

How to redeem GTA Online's free weapons

Lastly, your final bonus comes in the form of a few free weapons. Now, for a limited time, you can grab every handgun for free from Ammu-Nation, but these weapons pack a bigger punch.

Simply head to an Ammu-Nation store, walk up to the counter, and interact with the weapons on the wall until you find the Compact Grenade Launcher, Marksman Rifle, and Compact Rifle. Just hit buy and these will be yours.

Advertisement

Now, even though you might be on our way to starting a criminal enterprise, redeeming all these free items will eventually cost you.

Owning a garage means you’ll start paying daily mechanic fees, starting a business means you’ll have to pay your assistant, and you will have to keep your guns stocked with ammo. Yet, there are ways to make quick cash, you can check out our guide for that.