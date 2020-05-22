How to get free $1.5 million in GTA Online cash right now

There are plenty of ways to earn money in GTA Online but until the end of May, Rockstar Games are handing out a total of $1.5 million in free cash. Here’s how you can get your hands on it if you haven’t already.

Having enough cash in your pocket to survive, let alone thrive, can be pretty difficult in GTA Online. However, every so often, Rockstar Games lends a helping hand to players who can’t grind hours inside Los Santos.

This usually comes in the form of the weekly double money on a select group of jobs, but there are also log-in bonuses that can be picked from time to time. However, until the end of May, Rockstar is giving players the chance to earn $1 million each in a different manner.

Advertisement

GTA Online Daily Objective guide

Instead of a log-in bonus of $1 million in GTA Online cash, Rockstar have brought back their classic daily objectives challenge.

Read More: How to claim GTA Online Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack bonuses

By completing ten daily objectives by May 27, players will earn the million-dollar bonus on top of any other cash, RP, and bonuses they get from the challenges. If you don’t know how to access your daily challenges, here’s how you do so:

Hold your back button (M on PC) until the interaction menu appears

Scroll down to objectives and open them up

Complete the three daily objectives

Repeat you hit 10 completed objectives

Advertisement

Now, of course, the extra $500,000 comes into play elsewhere. If you want to get your hands on that, you simply have to log into GTA Online before the end of May.

If you’ve already done so, well done, your Maze Bank account should already be credited with the cash. Though, if you’re a new player, you’ll know when you’ve banked the bonus because an in-game message will congratulate you upon logging in.

Advertisement

On top of all that, players can also claim the Jock Cranley Jumpsuit for free simply by playing a few minutes of GTA Online before May 27. After that, the chance to grab it will be gone.

If you manage to get the full $1.5 million bonus, be sure to check out our guide on the fastest ways to earn money in GTA Online so that you can make your free cash go even further.