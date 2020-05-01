How to get $500,000 free in GTA Online in May

Grand Theft Auto V Online players are in for a bit of luck throughout the month of May, with developers Rockstar Games offering a free $500,000 to anyone who is eligible.

The quest for making more money in GTA Online is never-ending, with an endless supply of goods to buy including cars, property and weapons to make yourself the talk of Los Santos.

Now, though, Rockstar want to make things a little easier, offering players some free cash to boost their profile. Here’s how to get it.

Advertisement

Although in the world of GTA Online $500,000 isn’t a completely game-changing amount of money, it’s definitely a welcome little deposit of cash, and could certainly help push towards that supercar you’ve been trying to get.

Read More: GTA Online players claim Rockstar are ruining economy ahead of GTA 6

So how do you get the GTA$500,000? Well, it couldn’t actually be any easier: all you have to do is play the game!

As explained by Rockstar themselves in a tweet posted on May 1, anybody who logs in to GTA Online during the month of May will receive a $500,000 bonus, deposited directly to their Maze bank account in-game within seven days.

Free GTA$500,000



Play GTA Online throughout the month of May for a one-time gift of GTA$500,000.



The GTA$ will be automatically sent to your Maze Bank account within seven days.https://t.co/a9nEg3xmyQ pic.twitter.com/T4kAKOlYyV — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 1, 2020

Advertisement

Also throughout May, GTA Online players will be able to get a Reaper as a Lucky Wheel Casino reward, cash, and RP boosts for playing different modes as well as discounts on certain property and vehicles, as per the game’s April 30 update.

Read More: Puzzling new GTA PlayStation leak has left fans scratching their heads

The discounts might come in particularly clutch when you've got this extra bit of money in your account – so if there's something you've been keeping your eye on, now's your time to go for it.

There are regular promotions such as these for GTA Online, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for any news or updates on how you can earn free GTA$ in-game.