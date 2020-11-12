 GTA Online update patch notes: Diamonds, Zhaba Lucky Wheel, free cash
GTA Online update patch notes: Diamonds, Zhaba Lucky Wheel, free cash

Published: 12/Nov/2020 11:18

by Andrew Highton
zhaba in gta online feature image
Rockstar Games

GTA Online

This week’s new GTA Online content brings the blessed return of diamonds as tasty casino loot and adds the Zhaba as a winnable podium vehicle. Find out how to land yourself one of these rare commodities and more with the new GTA Online update patch notes.

As we home in on GTA’s debut on next-gen, we still get to revel in the delights of GTA Online. Rockstar is relentless in its commitment to bring new content, deals, and other fun bonuses to its ultimate sandbox experience.

As with every week, Twitter’s GTA Online update expert, TezFunz2, has been able to secure the new patch info early.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s new GTA online patch notes.

GTA Online November 5 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

zhaba in gta online
Rockstar Games
This big hoss is armored to the teeth.

The Zhaba is this week’s podium vehicle up-for-grabs on the casino wheel. An Off-Road specialist that could probably withstand a full nuclear blast it has that much defense. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on this thing for free, you’ll save yourself $2,400 000.

According to the GTA Wiki website: “Alien invasion, the undead rising, hordes of liberal arts students. Whatever threatens your way of life, make sure you have the upper hand with the Rune Zhaba, the perfect vehicle to raise you up above it all. Whether you’re grinding bones or crushing hope, Warstock has you covered.”

Make sure you don’t miss out on this mobile roadblock.

Diamonds return, and new races and discounts

diamonds in gta online
Rockstar Games
Get ready to do some shopping.
Casino heist loot now officially welcomes back Diamonds into the fray. Players can look forward to some rich hauls.
For your earning potential this week, it’s 2x GTA$ and RP on these modes:
  • Casino Story Missions
  • Resurrection Adversary Mode

There are free log-in rewards as usual with players getting: Invade and Persuade Barrels tees.

Races/Time Trials

  • Premium Race: Boots On The Ground
  • Time Trial: Sawmill
  • RC Time Trial: Davis Quartz

Discounts

Komoda in gta online
Rockstar Games
The Komoda.

In this week’s discounts, players can expect big discounts on Casino Penthouses and decorations, Penthouses themselves, and Arcades and renovations.

  • 50% Off: Casino Decorations
  • 40% Off: Casino Penthouse
  • 35% Off: Penthouse Renovations
  • 30% Off: Arcades + Renovations
  • 30% Off: Select Arcade Games: Shiny Wasabi Kitty Claw, Race and Chase: Crotch Rockets, Space Monkey 3: Bananas Goes Bad, Axe of Fury, QUB3D

There is also 40% Off select other vehicles too:

  • Everon ($885,000 – $663,750)
  • Komoda ($1,020,000 – $765,000)
  • Retinue Mk II ($972,000 – $729,000)
  • Rebla GTS ($705,000)
  • Retinue ($369,000)

You can also get 35% off the Baller LE ($96,850) and 30% off of the X80 Proto ($1,890,000). PS Plus Owners also get their usual $1 million for logging in.

That covers things for this week, hope you enjoyed reading the GTA Online update about Diamonds and the Zhaba, we’ll have more next week.

Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

There’s also some new Twitch Prime Gaming rewards to carry on November in style. For more information on that and exclusive discounts for members, check out our GTA Online Prime Gaming rewards hub that’s updated regularly.

