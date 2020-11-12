GTA Online update patch notes: Diamonds, Zhaba Lucky Wheel, free cash

This week’s new GTA Online content brings the blessed return of diamonds as tasty casino loot and adds the Zhaba as a winnable podium vehicle. Find out how to land yourself one of these rare commodities and more with the new GTA Online update patch notes.

As we home in on GTA’s debut on next-gen, we still get to revel in the delights of GTA Online. Rockstar is relentless in its commitment to bring new content, deals, and other fun bonuses to its ultimate sandbox experience.

As with every week, Twitter’s GTA Online update expert, TezFunz2, has been able to secure the new patch info early.

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s new GTA online patch notes.

GTA Online November 5 update: Patch notes

Casino rewards vehicle

The Zhaba is this week’s podium vehicle up-for-grabs on the casino wheel. An Off-Road specialist that could probably withstand a full nuclear blast it has that much defense. If you’re lucky enough to get your hands on this thing for free, you’ll save yourself $2,400 000.

Read More: 5 things every GTA Online player needs to buy According to the GTA Wiki website: “Alien invasion, the undead rising, hordes of liberal arts students. Whatever threatens your way of life, make sure you have the upper hand with the Rune Zhaba, the perfect vehicle to raise you up above it all. Whether you’re grinding bones or crushing hope, Warstock has you covered.” Make sure you don’t miss out on this mobile roadblock. Diamonds return, and new races and discounts

Casino heist loot now officially welcomes back Diamonds into the fray. Players can look forward to some rich hauls.

For your earning potential this week, it’s 2x GTA$ and RP on these modes: