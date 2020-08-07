GTA Online is about to get a whole load more exciting with a new Summer Update, based on new information from Rockstar Games.

The game developers have been building up hype for their next major update for some time now. They had previously confirmed that work is being done behind the scenes to deliver a new heist in a location nobody has seen before in Grand Theft Auto V. Though, no release date had been set on that front.

With players left wondering what to expect from the next in-game event, and GTA Online not receiving a weekly update on August 6, we now know Rockstar were waiting to announce something big.

GTA Online Summer Special confirmed: Release date

In a post to their official Newswire page, where information on both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption can be found, they have since announced that August 11 is when the next update drops. They posted as such to their official Twitter account, seen below.

It states: "The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th. Featuring tense new co-op missions launched from your Super Yacht, new Open Wheel Races, a fleet of new vehicles and much more. Summer in Los Santos has something for everyone."

The Los Santos Summer Special hits GTA Online on August 11th.



New GTA Online vehicles & Co-Op missions coming soon

The news post confirms that a whole raft of new vehicles will be headed to Los Santos in the near future, and that's not all. New co-op missions are being added.

"Galaxy Super Yacht owners will be able to engage in an all-new series of missions, either alone or with up to three shipmates. Everything from deep-sea diving to high-speed hi-jinks on the high seas, there’s action for sailors of all stripes," the statement reads.

Open Wheel Race Creator

Two new Formula 1 cars have been confirmed to be included, too.

As a part of that update, Open Wheel Race Creator will allow players to design their own tracks in GTA Online and play on those with friends.

Rockstar announced: "Meanwhile, auto websites will be flooded with more than a dozen new vehicles to purchase, including rides for Benny to customize, off-roaders, tunable sports cars and a pair of new Open Wheel beauties. Push them to the limits in a series of new Open Wheel Races – or design your own street circuit with the new Open Wheel Race Creator.

As soon as the update drops in-game, we'll the first to hit you up with all of the news and guides you need @GTA_INTEL.