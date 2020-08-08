How to get GTA Online's special weapons for free: Railgun & more

Grand Theft Auto Online players on PS4 can get a raft of special weapons, including much sought after ammo for the Fireworks Launcher, for free just by joining one job in particular.

While the majority of GTA V is pretty realistic, Rockstar does let out their weird and wacky side every so often. Just look at the Arena War cars in GTA Online, they’re completely crazy and fun but you wouldn’t see one rolling through the streets of Los Angeles in real life.

Outside of cars, though, the iconic game developers will also stretch the boundaries when it comes to weapons. There are completely ridiculous weapons like the Up-N-Atomizer, but you also have things like the Fireworks Launcher.

While some players don’t have the cash needed to own the craziest weapons in GTA Online, clever PS4 players have swooped in with a helping hand.

That’s right, if you’re on PS4, you can get weapons like the Fireworks Launcher, Railgun, and Stun Gun for free just by taking part in a particular job.

That job comes from Husky_70_1 on the Rockstar Social Club and it hasn’t got a secret name or anything like that. It’s just simply called Free Special Weapons.

Alls you have to do, if you’re on PS4, is bookmark the job and then start it with a second player. Load up your weapon wheel with the special weapons, and play out the job. Once its done, you’ll be able to use the weapons until you find a new session.

Even though you’ll lose the weapons in a new session, if you own the Fireworks Launcher already, you can just stock up on ammo. That’s pretty useful given Ammu-Nation stocks can run low.

Now, Xbox and PC players will, obviously, be feeling left out, but they can’t play the job unless someone decides to remake it for their particular platforms.