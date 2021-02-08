GTA Online player flies into the stratosphere with Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador has proven to be a nifty vehicle in GTA Online thanks to its submarine mode and a rocket booster, but one player managed to literally take it to new heights thanks to a fortunate glitch.

GTA Online’s vehicles all have a purpose. However, it’s hard to find one more useful than the Pegassi Toreador. In addition to coming equipped with weapons, it lets players toggle between two modes; a standard car mode and a submarine mode.

But that’s not even the best feature. The Toreador also comes equipped with a powerful rocket booster that works on land, air, and sea. It’s supposed to propel the vehicle for a second and then take some time to re-charge. That way, it can’t be exploited to the point of becoming a flying vehicle.

However, one player managed to use it an infinite amount of times and fly into the stratosphere. It happened after the vehicle seemed to glitch out.

A player named NuclearJesusMan shared a video of the incident on Reddit. “I was airborne for like FOUR GODDAMN MINUTES,” he wrote. “According to my stats, that was over two miles long (13,855.49 feet) and 1,464.81 feet high.”

Read More: GTA Online glitch is making mechanics drop cars miles away

“What I think happened is, for some reason, when I boosted up with that submerged rock, the game never registered that I left the water,” he added. “As far as the game knew, I was still submerged, so it kept recharging my boost.”

Another player pointed out that the glitch is apparently easy to replicate.

Read More: How to get Panther Statue from GTA Online Cayo Perico

He claims it happens when a player leaves the Kosatka submarine in the Toreador in submersible mode and that it’s “pretty well documented.”

If that’s true, then what are you waiting for? If you own a Toreador, give it a go and see if you can beat the four-minute record.