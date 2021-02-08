Logo
GTA

GTA Online player flies into the stratosphere with Toreador

Published: 8/Feb/2021 4:24

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
GTA Online Toreador Glitch
Rockstar Games

Share

GTA Online

The Pegassi Toreador has proven to be a nifty vehicle in GTA Online thanks to its submarine mode and a rocket booster, but one player managed to literally take it to new heights thanks to a fortunate glitch.

GTA Online’s vehicles all have a purpose. However, it’s hard to find one more useful than the Pegassi Toreador. In addition to coming equipped with weapons, it lets players toggle between two modes; a standard car mode and a submarine mode.

But that’s not even the best feature. The Toreador also comes equipped with a powerful rocket booster that works on land, air, and sea. It’s supposed to propel the vehicle for a second and then take some time to re-charge. That way, it can’t be exploited to the point of becoming a flying vehicle.

However, one player managed to use it an infinite amount of times and fly into the stratosphere. It happened after the vehicle seemed to glitch out.

GTA Online Toreador Glitch
Rockstar Games
The Toreador is expensive, but it’s well worth the price.

A player named NuclearJesusMan shared a video of the incident on Reddit. “I was airborne for like FOUR GODDAMN MINUTES,” he wrote. “According to my stats, that was over two miles long (13,855.49 feet) and 1,464.81 feet high.”

“What I think happened is, for some reason, when I boosted up with that submerged rock, the game never registered that I left the water,” he added. “As far as the game knew, I was still submerged, so it kept recharging my boost.”

Longest (and highest) Toreador jump EVER (without use of mods)! My boost limiter apparently broke in submersible mode. from r/gtaonline

Another player pointed out that the glitch is apparently easy to replicate.

He claims it happens when a player leaves the Kosatka submarine in the Toreador in submersible mode and that it’s “pretty well documented.”

If that’s true, then what are you waiting for? If you own a Toreador, give it a go and see if you can beat the four-minute record.

Call of Duty

How to get free Juggernog in Cold War Zombies Firebase Z

Published: 8/Feb/2021 0:53

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Juggernog has been a staple in Black Ops Zombies and it’s still important in Black Ops Cold War. While it’s available to buy like usual, players can also get a free one in Firebase Z simply by completing some short and easy to follow steps.

Back in November, players discovered that the first Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Die Maschine, included an easter egg that, when completed, would grant you a number of free items, including a free Juggernog Perk every time you completed it.

Suffice to say, it has become a staple for most players thanks to the fact that Juggernog is so important. Now, players have discovered that a similar easter egg is possible in the new map Firebase Z, albeit with some very different steps in order to complete it.

How to get free Juggernog and weapons

Activision
In order to get free Juggernog, players will have to…stare at a creepy bunny for a few seconds.

On the previous map, players had to shoot at a number of different orbs located around a room in order to complete the mini-easter egg. That’s not the case on Firebase Z.

That being said, the steps to complete this egg are just about tough as the previous iteration, so you won’t have to do anything too crazy in order to unlock it. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Activate all 3 Aether Reactors and turn on the power
  2. Teleport back to the main starting area and go into the room with the Pack-A-Punch
  3. If you look to your right as you’re facing the Pack-A-Punch, you’ll see some stairs. Go up to them and turn to the left
  4. After you walk past the Zombie entrance, but before you enter the other room, you should see a small, blocked-off hallway
  5. Face the hallway and ADS at the bunny located at the end of the hallway but don’t shoot it
  6. Stay staring at it until the bunny floats up, rushes towards you, and teleports you to a new location (if the bunny head moves slightly a few seconds before it rushes towards you, you’re doing it correctly)
  7. After being teleported, you should see a glowing pink bunny; run toward it and shoot it
  8. Repeat the aforementioned process two more times
  9. Run toward the glowing yellow loot crate and open it
  10. Quickly grab your free Juggernog from the ground, as well as any other items you want to keep before it teleports you back
  11. Enjoy your free Juggernog
Activision
After being teleported, players will have to find and shoot 3 glowing bunnies before they can get their loot crate.

And that’s it! After that, you should have Juggernog active until you go down or end the game. Unfortunately, like the egg that came before it, you can only complete this once, so if you lose it, you’ll have to buy it.

That being said, the fact that you can get out of having to spend 2,500 points is great, as you can then use those points towards Pack-A-Punch, the Mystery Box, or something else entirely.