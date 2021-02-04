Logo
GTA Online glitch is making mechanics drop cars off miles away

Published: 4/Feb/2021 23:11

by Daniel Megarry
A recently-discovered glitch is causing frustration among GTA Online players, as it causes mechanics to drop their cars off miles away from where they ordered them.

Regular players will know that one of the most convenient features in GTA Online is the ability to call a mechanic to deliver your vehicles directly to your location. You’ll pay for the service, but it’s only a small fee for such a useful feature.

While this usually works without a hitch and spawns requested vehicles in just a few seconds, a new bug is making the feature pretty pointless for some players, as it’s begun dropping vehicles off in entirely different locations.

The glitch was pointed out by Reddit user Choice_Ad_8423, who shared a screenshot of their map. It highlights the difference in location from where they ordered the vehicle and where it actually appeared.

“Ordered my Toreador and it spawned a mile away. Wtf [Rockstar],” they wrote, later adding that there have been a few places on the map that this glitch has happened.

This bug is especially frustrating as there’s a two-minute cool-down time between vehicle deliveries, so players need to wait around if they want to try again and get the vehicle delivered to their actual location.

Ordered my Toreador and it spawned a mile away. Wtf R* from gtaonline

A number of GTA Online players replied saying they’ve experienced the same problem. It seems as though this is a glitch that’s been happening since the Cayo Perico Heist update, which launched on December 15, 2020.

“Calling your vehicle anywhere near the Simeon corner of the docks now spawns your car near the Longfin drop off,” wrote one Reddit user, while another added: “I’ve had it happen when requesting my vehicle near the Merryweather base as well.”

It seems the only way to get around this glitch right now is to move to a different location before spawning your vehicle again. As one GTA Online player jokingly put it, “Ey man, Johnny isn’t on the spot like usual.”

Given that this bug has been occurring for some players since the Cayo Perico Heist update in December last year, we’d hope that Rockstar will deliver a fix for the problem soon enough.

Blizzard confirms Overwatch 2 not expected to release in 2021

Published: 4/Feb/2021 22:54

by Brad Norton
Activision Blizzard confirmed in a February 4 earnings report that the highly anticipated Overwatch sequel is not expected to release in 2021.

Following a grand unveiling at BlizzCon in 2019, updates on the development of Overwatch 2 have been at a complete standstill. 15 months later and Blizzard has now confirmed rumors that the game won’t be launching in 2021.

During a February 4 earnings report, Blizzard provided updates on its current projects. Among the titles in focus were Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2, both of which have been in active development for a number of years.

Neither of these titles are expected to release in 2021, Blizzard confirmed in today’s call. This locks in a 2022 release for Overwatch 2 at the absolute earliest.

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack added that Overwatch 2 had just passed a “major” internal milestone. The title was under review in December with a number of major features being scrutinized by “hundreds” of developers. 

Despite passing this internal goal, Brack doubled down on release plans. While they’re “confident about [Overwatch 2]”, no release is expected until 2022 “at the earliest.”

This news comes hot off the heels of recent rumors that the title had been delayed internally. A handful of leaks in January pointed towards “really slow” development and that the sequel is still “very far off.”

Moreover, public job listings as recent as a fortnight ago, further implied the title is nowhere close to going gold. There’s clearly some weight to the rumors and speculation now as Blizzard has all but confirmed Overwatch 2 won’t be launching until 2022 at the earliest. 


There’s no telling how this might impact the state of Overwatch for the year ahead. No new heroes have been added since Echo in March of 2020. Seasonal content has mostly been repeats of previous years, and no core maps have been added since Havana in April of 2019.

Both Diablo and Overwatch are reportedly in line for animated TV shows in the near future. Perhaps we’ll see these releasing alongside the next major titles in 2022.

It’s entirely possible that we see some new Overwatch 2 updates at this year’s BlizzConline event, however. Kicking off on February 19, fans can tune in online to see all the latest from Blizzard.