GTA Online player reveals unbelievable $135k Lucky Wheel mystery prize

Brianna Reeves . 16 minutes ago

A GTA Online player won big with an unbelievable Lucky Wheel mystery prize that’s actually worth a ton of money.

Rockstar Games held a grand opening for Grand Theft Auto Online’s Diamond Casino & Resort in a July 2019 update.

One of the update’s primary additions included The Lucky Wheel, a gambling device in the casino’s main lobby that allows players to try their hand at winning prizes.

The prizes include everything from in-game cash and clothes to vehicle discounts and Reputation points. On occasion, though, especially lucky users land on a mystery prize whose rewards range in value.

GTA Online player gets lucky with Lucky Wheel

Take-Two Interactive Sometimes the mystery prize is actually valuable.

After winning a mystery prize at the casino’s Lucky Wheel, Redditor InspectorOk6313 gained access to a surprisingly awesome reward – a large diamond.

According to a subsequent post from the GTA Online user, the diamond is worth a whopping $135,000 to sell.

Considering the value of the item, several other Redditors have advised InspectorOk6313 to hold onto the diamond until GTA Online’s next 2X Rewards bonus week.

InspectorOk6313, Take-Two Interactive InspectorOk6313’s large diamond prize at The Lucky Wheel.

Like other items offered through GTA Online’s Lucky Wheel, mystery prizes can reward players with clothes, vehicles, and in-game cash.

But the $135,000 diamond definitely counts among the better rewards available to Lucky Wheel users at the Diamond Casino & Resort.

The casino serves as but one of the many noteworthy content updates added to Grand Theft Auto Online in recent years. In December 2020, for instance, Rockstar Games unleashed the Cayo Perico Heist, which introduced an all-new exotic heist locale.

Better still, late 2021 ushered in the arrival of The Contract, a massive update that brought GTA V star Franklin Clinton back into the fold with a story featuring music legend Dr. Dre.