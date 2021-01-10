GTA Online leaks hints at next-gen console engine, character transfers - Dexerto

GTA Online dataminers have found evidence the expanded and enhanced edition could include a new and improved next-gen console engine, as well as the ability to transfer characters between platforms.

It’s been a while since Rockstar Games announced they would release an expanded and enhanced GTA Online edition for next-gen consoles and PC in 2021. However, they remained tight-lipped on the details.

Data miners have been trying to find hidden gems in the lines of code ever since, and they’ve stumbled upon something interesting after the latest update. A pair of reputable leakers named ‘Tez2’ and ‘alloc8or’ shared the information on the GTA Forums. Here’s everything we know so far.

A next-gen engine based on Red Dead Redemption 2

Interestingly, they found a line of code in the game files that said “rage::fwuiMessageBase.” However, it’s more than simple programming jargon. Instead, it’s an apparent reference to a version of the RAGE Engine used in Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s still speculation at this point, but it could mean the new version of GTA Online might be based on this engine. It’s superior to the previous engine in many ways, making the game look and feel smoother, and potentially increasing FPS rates on all platforms.

However, the leakers don’t want everyone to get their hopes up and think it’s important to have realistic expectations. They’re adamant it will be a significant upgrade, but aren’t expecting it to be a complete overhaul.

GTA Online character transfers between platforms

According to the leaks, GTA Online players will be able to transfer their characters between other platforms and next-gen consoles. It’s based on a new line of code that includes “CHasCharacterToTransferDecisionPage.”

It’s not an official confirmation. However, it implies the game will include an interface that asks players to transfer existing characters. That way, nobody will lose track of their character progression when upgrading to the new edition on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Keep in mind, though, that the code describes it as a “decision,” which could mean it’s a one-time transfer. Either way, it’s still a logical inclusion that many players hoped and expected would happen.

GTA Online is still one of the best-selling games on all platforms, and it’s easy to see why. Rockstar Games are continually adding new content to keep things fresh for it’s dedicated player base. But at the same time, it also entices new players to join the fun.

The next-gen console update will almost certainly make it even better. It will be interesting to see how it looks and performs. If these leaks are anything to go by, there’s a lot to look forward to.