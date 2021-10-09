GTA 6 fans left skeptical at alleged logo & teaser leaks

A fresh supposed GTA 6 leak has claimed to reveal the date that Rockstar Games will begin their highly-anticipated game, but fans aren’t too sure about it.

After a slight lean period for Grand Theft Auto content, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is going to drop before the end of 2021.

While plenty of Grand Theft Auto fans were delighted with the news, some, of course, were not. They quickly questioned Rockstar as to when they’d be announcing GTA 6 and why they were working on remasters instead of something new.

A concrete release date for the remastered trilogy has not been revealed, but if a new leak is to be believed, it could come soon – and alongside some GTA 6 teasers.

Following on from the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition announcement, fans uncovered an anonymous leaker claiming to have the full rundown on what Rockstar is doing in the next few weeks.

According to their claims, the full trailer for the remasters will drop on October 22nd, before being followed by a release in mid-November. Though, the game developers wouldn’t be finished there.

The leak also claims that Rockstar will start teasing GTA 6 a week later, revealing the logo for the new game on November 23. While it all sounds great, naturally, fans are skeptical.

As many are quick to point out, Rockstar has a full plate when it comes to GTA – especially with the release of the remastered trilogy and next-gen port of GTA 5 and GTA Online.

