GTA Online: Fastest ways to make money with Motorcycle Club businesses

Owning a Motorcycle Club in GTA Online can set you on the path to becoming a millionaire but what is the best bike business to invest in? We’ve got a breakdown that new and old players will need.

In the vast world of GTA Online, there are plenty of ways to earn cash but if you’re someone who already has a good bit of cash stocked up, you can make even more money in the background.

The best case for this are the Motorcycle Club businesses. These different illegal activities can be started via the Open Road laptop in your MC Clubhouse but if you’re just getting started, you might find yourself asking which is the best route to follow. Well, we’ve got a breakdown that might give you a leg up.

In the biker businesses, you can start producing Document Forgery, Counterfeit Cash, or go down the narcotics route with a lab, farm, or factory. All of the businesses produce cash in the background – though you will need to get involved at the end of things to get your payout.

According to a breakdown from Reddit user Echobox419, the factory is the most profitable source of income but if you’re trying to do things single-handedly, you might run into some problems in the cash of losing.

Each different business has their own difference when it comes to the best time to sell. For example, the factory is pretty much worthless until two bars of progress have been completed in-game. On the flip side, the lab and counterfeit cash are speedier.

Though, according to the Redditor, going down the Document Forgery route is actually pretty worthless. In fact, you’re likely to lose money by exploring this business compared to the others and end up wasting your own time.

Now, while these businesses are passive and work in the background, you will need to be running around GTA Online to keep them ticking over.

You can complete other jobs in the meantime, however, if your business runs out of supplies to continue making product with, you will have to stop what you’re doing to keep it topped up. That can be a balance but if you want to make serious amounts of cash, you’re going to have to work for it.