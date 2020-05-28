Take-Two shut down GTA 6 release date theory for 2023

Take-Two Interactive, publishers behind the immensely popular Grand Theft Auto series, has poured cold water on a release date theory that emerged following the company's marketing commitments.

It's difficult to think of a game that is more anticipated than Grand Theft Auto 6. The latest installment - Grand Theft Auto V - was released way back in 2013, nearly 7 years ago.

As a result, masses of speculation has surrounded a Grand Theft Auto 6 title. It's not even been officially announced by Rockstar, but fans are doing their best to find hints wherever they can.

Advertisement

A new theory emerged in the last few weeks, speculating that GTA 6 is set for a 2023 release date. While the full reasons for this theory are complex and entirely related to Take-Two's financial commitments, they can be summarized in fairly simple terms.

Essentially, the publishers have set aside far more money than they usually would for both 2023 and 2024. This has led fans to speculate the money will finance marketing and support for a major title, like a GTA 6.

Advertisement

However, speaking to gamesindustry.biz, Take-Two have cast doubt on this theory. They state that the "table in the 10-K reflects marketing commitments made to third-party companies."

Essentially, Rockstar is owned by Take-Two, and is not a third-party company, so it's incredibly unlikely that the financial commitments for 2023 and 2024 relate in any way to another GTA installment.

Advertisement

However, this is not necessarily all bad news. While a 2023 release date appears unlikely, it opens the door to an earlier release date.

Rumors have suggested that a new GTA game is roughly 70% complete, but details are incredibly scarce and will remain that way until Rockstar make official announcements. We will, of course, bring you all the latest news, leaks and rumors as they become available.