GTA Online makes major change to Los Santos Customs to combat griefers

Grand Theft Auto V griefers might have to go back to the drawing board as Rockstar Games appears to have implemented a big change to Los Santos Customs, to prevent them from wreaking havoc in GTA Online.

The online game mode is full of griefers, doing everything they can to sabotage plans of other players all over the map, and one of the most seen tactics is waiting outside the place where people buy, sell, repair, and customize their rides.

This often leads to cars being blown up the second they leave the mod shop, and let's face it, nobody wants to see that happen. You can actually lose thousands of dollars in-game when it happens, too, if you trade your vehicle in for cash.

Well, that's the way it used to work, anyway. It has now been changed. Previously, griefers would wait like vultures outside Los Santos Customs and as soon as an unsuspecting player came out with their cash from the sale, they would eliminate them for quick and easy money drops. But, it seems that this tactic is now a thing of the past – as seen in a Reddit post from user Mondoblasto.

In the post, they wrote: "At first, I thought the game was screwing me over when I didn't get any cash on hand, but later realized that my account balance had increased instead."

It's worth noting that the money doesn't appear as a transaction, for whatever reason, in the Maze Bank app. However, the simple change means that griefers are going to have to think of new ways to steal cash from other members of the community.

Whether this is an intentional change or not is unknown at the time of writing, but all eyes turn to the next content update patch notes which may announce the change officially. That drops on June 11, and we'll be the first to let you know if it is detailed inside.