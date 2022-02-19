GTA fans uncover potential GTA 6 hint hiding in plain sight

Grand Theft Auto fans believe that Rockstar may have hidden another GTA 6 hint right under their noses following a new update to GTA Online.

After years of waiting, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that they’re working on GTA 6, but confirmed details about what the highly-anticipated game are still pretty thin on the ground – despite plenty of leaks and claims being made.

As a result, fans are still searching high and low both in GTA Online and through Rockstar’s social channels to try and get a sliver of new information that they may have slipped up on releasing.

Following the weekly update to GTA Online on February 17, some fans believe there may have been a slight hint about GTA 6 in there, though, they’re split on just exactly what it could mean.

What has piqued players’ interest is the flashy advertisement for the Ocelot Penetrator being the new casino spin wheel vehicle. There’s no mention of Vice or the use of the number six, but rather the reflection of a poker chip.

Just before the advert comes to a close, poker chips fall down the screen, and if paused in the right place, a few images can be seen on the right-hand side of the screen.

Some fans claim they’ve spotted a police badge similar to the old Liberty City insignias, an alien, and even a notebook splattered in blood. The quick image has prompted plenty of frame-by-frame breakdowns in the hopes of finding something GTA 6 related.

Possibly GTA 6 Easter egg found in R*'s new post on newswire. It looks like a notebook with a police logo and a bloodstain on one of the pages. Apparently being held by someone with a white glove. https://t.co/fqueW6MGz9 https://t.co/yX5WLTxEvO #GTA6 #EASTEREGG #NEWGTA6INFOLEAKED pic.twitter.com/Z3N8lrkX2d — GTA 6 NEWS & LEAKS (@NEWSLEAKSGTAS) February 18, 2022

The references to the Liberty City police badge has raised a few eyebrows, given that many are expecting to head back to Vice City for GTA 6. Though, it could be just leftover assets from Rockstar sneaking their way in.

As the developers continue to keep GTA 6 a pretty well-kept secret, we’ll just have to wait and see if this supposed hint ends up hiding any secrets or if fans are on a wild goose chase once again.