GTA fans find secret Easter egg in Manhunt 2

A GTA fan has discovered a chilling Easter egg hidden in Manhunt 2, proving why Rockstar is so good at connecting fans across its titles.

2007’s Manhunt 2 is hardly the game most players imagine when they think of Rockstar, with most fans likely pointing to Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption as being its flagship franchise.

Yet, the game did a good job at connecting itself to the world of GTA, primarily San Andreas, as shown by users on Reddit who found an Easter egg tying the events of Manhunt to the GTA classic.

With GTA 6 officially in development, this might be a sign for players to go back and check out the rest of Rockstar’s catalog and see what they can find.

Advertisement

GTA Easter egg discovered in Manhunt 2

As shown by user ‘Gurramen’ on Reddit, the manual for Manhunt 2 (remember those things?) included some interesting details about the protagonist Daniel Lamb.

Read More: Pokimane mercilessly slams Twitch troll and defends GTA streamer

Notably, the character’s bio sheet states that he studied biochemistry at the University of San Fierro in San Andreas back in 1985.

According to fans, this could show that “possibly worked in that zombie lab thing in San Fierro.”

This is a reference to the Zombotech Corporation, an office that may have been using human DNA to create zombies. Amusingly, the building itself is an Easter egg that pokes fun at the Umbrella Corporation in Resident Evil.

Advertisement

Read More: GTA Online players slam possibility of NFTs in GTA 6

Some users even took this to mean that Manhunt and GTA is actually in the same universe, which is certainly fun to think about, especially for those with deep knowledge of GTA lore.