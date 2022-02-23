Pokimane mercilessly slams Twitch troll and defends GTA streamer

Twitch icon Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys stood up for fellow streamer ‘AnthonyZ’ after a troll attacked him for the voice he uses during GTA RP.

Like many on Twitch, Pokimane has found herself enjoying the world of GTA RP – custom servers of GTA Online where players create characters to roleplay as. The roleplay addition to GTA has proven to be so successful, Rockstar themselves are rumored to even be incorporating elements of it into GTA 6.

Pokimane has been thoroughly impressed with GTA RP streamer AnthonyZ, praising his keybindings and characters on a few occasions. And if there’s one thing the 25-year-old won’t stand for, it’s abuse of her friends.

During a February 22 broadcast, the Moroccan-Canadian responded to a troll in her chat attacking Anthony and didn’t hold anything back as she stomped the nefarious viewer.

Pokimane shuts down GTA RP troll

After pulling up a comment by a viewer mocking Anthony’s voice, calling him a “weirdo” and a “nerd.” Not wasting any time, Anys took action immediately.

“This is one of the weirdest f**king comments I’ve ever seen in my eight years of streaming,” she blasted. “Anthony has been RPing one of the most enjoyable characters. I think the way he talks is f**king hilarious. The audacity of you, goatedgambler69, to say some sh*t like this when we’re all having a nice time… is lame as f**k.”

Pokimane didn’t let up there either and continued to spank the troll, accusing them of only making the comments in her troll because he was probably banned in his.

“I want you to know you’re not welcome there, you’re not welcome here,” she said while banning the troll. “Unacceptable. It makes me so mad that some random weirdo can say something like that.”

“It’s so annoying for you to inject your negative-ass attitude into a group and community of people who are enjoying themselves,” she added. “Stop.”

Hopefully, trolls think twice before they mess with Pokimane in her chat going forward, especially after the public lashing she gave live on stream.