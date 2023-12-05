GTA 6 pre-order: Is there a release date & will there be a Special Edition?

GTA 6 pre-orders will give players the chance to purchase the game ahead of release, so here’s everything you need to know.

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has finally been revealed, and fans around the world are eagerly waiting to dive back into Vice City. Rockstar finally released the first trailer for the game, showcasing stunning graphics and the series’ first female protagonist, Lucia.

There’s certainly a lot of hype surrounding GTA 6, and while it may have a 2025 release date, many fans will still be eager to begin placing their pre-orders. So, here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 pre-orders, including whether the game will have a Special Edition and Collector’s Edition.

Can you pre-order GTA 6?

Rockstar Games GTA 6 will be taking us back to Vice City.

No, GTA 6 pre-orders are not currently available. This is largely due to the game releasing in 2025, so there’s still a lengthy wait before players can delve into Vice City. The recent GTA 6 pre-order leaks have also been debunked by Rockstar Universe.

However, it’s important to note that GTA 5 was originally available for pre-order starting on November 5, 2012 – the game was then delayed and released on September 17, 2013.

So, Rockstar Games have been known to enable players to pre-order GTA months in advance. Whether GTA 6 pre-orders will follow a similar pattern remains to be seen, but for now, that’s everything we know about purchasing a copy of the game.

Will there be a GTA 6 Special Edition & Collector’s Edition?

Rockstar Games GTA 6 could have a Special Edition and Collector’s Edition.

Rockstar has yet to reveal whether there will be a GTA 6 Special Edition, but it’s incredibly likely given that GTA 5 featured both a Special Edition and a Collector’s Edition. As an example, the GTA 5 Special Edition came with the following features:

Collectible steelbook with exclusive artwork

Blueprint map

Special Ability Boost

Stunt Plane Trials

Bonus outfits, tattoos, cosmetics

Additional weapons

Because of this, we expect that GTA 6 will also receive its own Special Edition and Collector’s Edition. As always, we’ll update this section once Rockstar releases more details.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about GTA 6 pre-orders. In the meantime, why not check out our GTA 6 hub for all the latest news and updates?

